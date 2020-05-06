Berlingske Media and Aria Systems Complete Implementation of the Aria Media and Publishing Suite

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription- and usage-based revenue, today announced that Berlingske Media has successfully launched the company’s billing and monetization platform along with the Aria Media and Publishing Suite (AMPS) following an expedited implementation process. Print and digital subscribers across four Berlingske Media publications are now being managed via Aria’s platform.

Berlingske Media is a leading Danish-based media company and owner of newspapers and websites. With AMPS, the Aria application suite designed exclusively for media and publishing companies, Berlingske Media can generate new recurring revenue streams through the introduction of new products tailored for both print and digital subscribers and delivered via a variety of subscription models. The company is also able to enhance the customer experience with access to a new customer support portal that provides self-service functionalities such as online and mobile payments.

“Following a speedy and successful implementation of AMPS, Berlingske Media now has the ability to manage both print and digital accounts in a single unified environment while offering a superior customer experience,” said Tom Dibble, President and CEO, Aria Systems. “Because of its ability to sit alongside legacy systems, the Aria platform is ideal for any publisher seeking to accelerate the introduction of new services and grow recurring revenue from both traditional print and digital customers.”

Berlingske Media selected Aria’s platform following an extensive competitive review as the publisher sought to enhance billing capabilities, support the rapid introduction of new digital services and improve the end-customer experience while undergoing a digital transformation. Aria’s comprehensive solution has replaced the customer, billing and delivery management capabilities previously supported by the incumbent ERP vendor. Berlingske Media is also using AMPS to manage delivery schedules and shipment locations.

“Aria delivered on its commitment to quickly and seamlessly integrate its platform into our existing ecosystem with speed and efficiency, so much so that we immediately began experiencing the benefits of its capabilities,” said Ann Fogelgren, CIO, Berlingske Media. “From improved management of print delivery schedules to the introduction of enhanced consumer support, we are excited about the potential we now have to accelerate the introduction of new services and maximize recurring revenue across the entirety of our print and digital businesses.”

Berlingske Media manages four major media brands in Denmark, including Berlingske, one of the world’s oldest newspapers, first published in 1749; B.T.; Weekendavisen; and Euroinvestor. Today, digital content is the largest driver of Berlingske Media’s growth, with half of its reader traffic coming from handheld mobile devices.

About Aria Systems:

Aria Systems’ cloud-based monetization platform is the analysts’ choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Allstate, Comcast, Subaru and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

About Berlingske Media:

Founded in 1749, Berlingske Media is a media company in Denmark that owns four major media brands; Berlingske, B.T. Weekendavisen and Euroinvestor. For more information, visit www.berlingskemedia.dk