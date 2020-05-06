Tipalti Forms New Partnerships with FloQast, Affise, and Myers-Holum

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tipalti, the leading global payables automation platform, today announced three new strategic partnerships to further modernize finance operations for startups and midsized companies. The partners include FloQast, a financial close management software company that allows accountants to close faster and more accurately, Affise, a SaaS marketing platform created by affiliate marketers for affiliate marketers, and Myers-Holum, a provider of technology solutions that solve real-world business problems.

FloQast provides a single place to manage the month-end close while giving everyone visibility. Accounting teams who rely on FloQast are able to close three days faster. It allows for seamless integration with ERPs and can leverage existing checklists as well as Excel. Accounting teams who use both FloQast and Tipalti benefit from this partnership by having the ability to streamline their Accounts Payable processes and further expedite their closing times.

“ Accounts Payable is a critical component of the month-end close and FloQast is excited to partner with Tipalti,” says Marc Craver, Head of Business Development, FloQast. “ Accounting teams using both FloQast and Tipalti are able to streamline their AP processes and expedite the time it takes to close, always assured that all data is accurate and complete. Together our solutions improve audit readiness, reduce fraud risk, and further speed the close process.”

The Affise platform allows affiliate marketers to efficiently create, kickstart and manage their networks. The company provides all-in-one functionality, which gives marketers a complete toolkit for analyzing and optimizing their performance. Through this partnership, Affise clients will streamline their performance-to-pay workflow and engender affiliate trust through significantly improved payment timeliness, accuracy, and visibility.

" Having Tipalti as an integrated partner allows our clients to manage important workflows like automated global payments as well as tax compliance,” says Dmitrii Zotov, CTO, Affise. “ Affise gives clients the capacity to focus entirely on the core competencies of their business, while Tipalti optimizes their global payables processes."

Myers-Holum (MHI) uses end-to-end strategy, architecture, and implementation of enterprise applications and data management solutions to solve real-world business problems and drive efficiency. Clients will benefit from this partnership through MHI’s deep understanding of their business objectives paired with the value Tipalti delivers with its payables automation solution.

“ As a top NetSuite Alliance Partner, Myers-Holum is committed to providing our clients with holistic solutions to streamline their operations and scale their businesses,” said Alec Epstein, Director, Professional Services, Myers-Holum. “ As a leading Built for NetSuite SuiteApp Partner solution, Tipalti is a strong fit for many of our customers who are looking to automate complex Accounts Payable processes with vendor onboarding, OCR invoice processing, smart approvals, global payments automation, payment reconciliation, and more. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership represents for our clients.”

“ We’re delighted to be partnering with organizations like FloQast, Affise, and Myers-Holum to help streamline their clients’ finance processes,” said Chen Amit, co-founder and CEO of Tipalti. “ We look forward to helping our shared clients achieve best-in-class payables operations, enabling their finance organizations to do more with less and focus on mission-critical initiatives.”

