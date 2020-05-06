CACI Completes Deployment of Personnel and Pay System to the U.S. Army National Guard

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has completed implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army (IPPS-A) for the U.S. Army National Guard.

IPPS-A is an enterprise technology that will standardize, streamline, and integrate Soldier personnel and pay processes and data across all Army components (Active Army, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve). As the largest integrated human resources system in the world of its kind, it will be the authoritative source of personnel and pay information for more than one million Soldiers and discontinue the Army’s reliance on more than 40 different systems. For the first time, individual Soldiers will have access to view their personnel record in a web-based Human Resources system that will allow for self-service capabilities without having to visit a Human Resources office.

In March 2020, CACI’s team assisted the Army in completing the first deployment of IPPS-A application to the Army National Guard, bringing the total number of users to more than 340,000. CACI has also begun to build the next release of IPPS-A application for the Reserve and Active Duty Soldiers, which will increase the number of users to approximately 1,200,000.

Ms. Terry Watson, Director, G-1 Technology and Business Architecture Integration, said, "The Army is winning with The Integrated Personnel and Pay System - Army (IPPS-A) roll out to the National Guard and we are excited to get the foundation of a 3 in 1 Component Solution fielded. Part of the hard work leading to this success has been an aggressive functional approach to Business Process Reengineering (BPR) and standardization in order to modernize Army HR. There was lots of hard work by our National Guard, USAR and Active Duty partners to make this such a success."

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is proud to play a critical role supporting the Army to implement what will the largest human resources system of its kind. IPPS-A will allow Commanders, Leaders, and HR Professionals in the field to access timely, accurate, and standardized personnel data for their Soldiers. This deployment demonstrates CACI’s ability to implement enterprise technologies on the largest of scales.”

