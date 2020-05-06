Assembled Brands Announces $1.35M Facility with Violet Grey in Partnership with Agility Capital

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Assembled Brands announced the closing of a $1.35 million senior secured credit facility with Violet Grey, the go-to source for luxury beauty products. Assembled Brands partnered with Agility Capital, a leading venture debt fund, on this financing round to propel the Hollywood-based beauty brand to greater heights.

Violet Grey, founded in 2013 by Cassandra Grey, was built around the belief that customers want to feel confident in their purchase decisions when it comes to beauty. Its e-commerce platform offers a rare fusion of cult celebrity products and traditional staples, underpinned by a unique editorial aspect combining inspiration, education, and product recommendations.

“ This investment is truly remarkable in that it brings together not two, but three parties working towards the same goal,” said Adam Pritzker, Founder & CEO at Assembled Brands. “ Assembled Brands and Agility Capital’s combined efforts shows the financing community’s continued commitment to the success of small businesses.”

Neil Kee, CFO & COO at Violet Grey, added, “ We’re thrilled to team up with two partners who share and support our vision to take Violet Grey to the next level. The combined facility will enable the Company to invest in critical areas of growth while providing the necessary capital to continue to scale the business.”

“ We are proud to add Violet Grey to our portfolio of companies,” said Daniel Corry, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Agility Capital. “ By combining forces with Assembled Brands we were able to offer a debt facility that will facilitate Violet Grey’s growth during this difficult time.”

Violet Grey will join a portfolio at Assembled Brands that includes a number of high-profile consumer brands, including Samuel Hubbard, Fellow Products, Burst, Khaite, Juneshine, Buffy, and Richer Poorer.

About Assembled Brands

Assembled Brands provides rapid financing, business insights, and an unrivaled network to grow consumer brands. Operating in tandem, these three pillars present a novel opportunity to provide alternatives to traditional venture financing.

About Violet Grey

About Agility Capital

Agility Capital provides creative debt solutions to emerging growth companies in the technology, communications, and branded consumer markets. To learn more visit agilitycapital.com.