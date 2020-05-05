FOX News Media Announces Partnership With Spotify for Podcast Distribution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOX News Media has partnered with Spotify, the world’s leading audio subscription streaming platform, in a new deal that will distribute FOX News Podcasts on the global audio streaming platform, announced John Sylvester, vice president of FOX News Radio (FNR). Beginning today, FNR’s catalogue featuring more than 20 original series, including three new programs slated to debut in May — The Trey Gowdy Podcast, The Proud American Podcast Series and FOX Top 5 — will be made available globally on Spotify, reaching over 286 million monthly users.

In making the announcement, Sylvester said, “Throughout these unprecedented times, FOX News Audio has become a destination for listeners to get up to the minute information, whether it’s the latest on the current coronavirus pandemic, insights from the 2020 presidential campaign or in-depth interviews with leading newsmakers. We are pleased to partner with Spotify, offering their millions of subscribers worldwide access to our best in class content.”

Through this new venture, all of FOX News Podcasts’ original programs, as well as FNR’s three nationally syndicated talk shows, The Brian Kilmeade Show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show, will be available to stream and download on the Spotify app. The podcast lineup includes FOX News Radio’s Five Minute Newscast; I’ll Tell You What, hosted by The Daily Briefing and The Five’s Dana Perino and FOX News politics editor Chris Stirewalt; and The Campaign, hosted by chief political anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier. The FOX News Rundown Podcast: Global Pandemic, a newly launched weekday-evening podcast dedicated to the latest updates surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak anchored by FOX News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, will also be featured in Spotify’s COVID-19 Podcast Guide.

On Tuesday, May 5th, FNR will debut two new podcast programs, The Proud American Podcast Series hosted by combat veteran Johnny Joey Jones and The Trey Gowdy Podcast with former four-term congressman Trey Gowdy. The following week on Tuesday, May 12th, FNR will premiere the FOX Top 5 podcast, bringing together different pairs of FOX News personalities as co-hosts each week to discuss their favorite things, from family traditions to movies. Both The Trey Gowdy Podcast and FOX Top 5 will offer new episodes every Tuesday, while season one of The Proud American Podcast will release new episodes each Monday throughout the month of May.

A rapidly growing division of FOX News Media, FOX News Podcasts rank among the top 20 podcast networks in the United States based on average monthly downloads, according to Podtrac. As of March 2020, the platform, which is also available via FoxNewsPodcasts.com, saw a 27% increase in downloads from the prior month and 56% growth year over year.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and the direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.