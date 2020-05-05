InsureZone and ClarionDoor Announce Partnership to Offer Standard and Surplus Lines Rating in One Platform

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas-based InsureZone has announced their new partnership with ClarionDoor, a provider of cloud-only, insurance solutions with deep experience in surplus lines. This partnership will pair InsureZone’s suite of insurance sales management software and standard lines rating capabilities with ClarionDoor’s CD MGA Hub, Excess & Surplus solution in one place.

“This partnership allows our companies to offer a truly electronic front door to any insurance operation in the U.S. With one platform, MGA’s, wholesalers, brokers, and agents can offer online submission and real-time quoting for any type of insurance policy and for any type of business: personal, commercial, standard lines or surplus lines,” says InsureZone CEO, John Pergande. “This partnership allows us to significantly expand our offering.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with InsureZone,” says ClarionDoor CEO, Michael DeGusta. “Through this partnership, the combined capabilities of InsureZone and ClarionDoor will provide the industry with a fully digital, streamlined solution that simplifies and improves quoting processes across standard and specialty lines.”

About InsureZone

InsureZone is a holding company with a distinct combination of software development and insurance services and is dedicated to implementing the best methods for selling and servicing an insurance policy. The InsureZone software is used by over 25,000 agencies around the U.S. and allows online submissions and real-time rating for personal, commercial and surplus lines. To learn more about InsureZone, visit InsureZone.com or contact CEO, John Pergande at 817-704-2240.

About ClarionDoor

ClarionDoor is disrupting insurance distribution via proven, cloud-only frontline distribution solutions for rating, quoting, issuance, forms and real-time performance tracking. Our API First & Always architecture enables customers to automate product innovation and change, sales, and distribution for any product or line of business and in any geography. ClarionDoor’s rapid implementation approach gets customers live in weeks, mitigating the need for extensive integration projects and eliminating ongoing hidden costs. ClarionDoor’s proven track record of delivering on time is backed by zero failed projects and 100% referenceable clients. Learn more at clariondoor.com or contact us at info@clariondoor.com.