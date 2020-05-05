Fluor Awarded U.S. Army Europe’s Logistics Support Services Contract in Bavaria

Fluor will provide the U.S. Army Europe’s 7th Army Training Command with logistics support services. Pictured is a change of command ceremony in Germany. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor will provide the U.S. Army Europe’s 7th Army Training Command with logistics support services. Pictured is a change of command ceremony in Germany. (Photo: Business Wire)

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Army Europe’s 7th Army Training Command awarded the company the Logistics Support Services contract. The contract has a period of performance through May 2025.

Fluor will provide logistical support to military units, both U.S. and coalition forces, to include dining facility and food services, tents, heaters, power generation equipment, material handling equipment, and other various services at sites throughout U.S. Army Garrisons Bavaria for training and operations.

“With a more than 60-year history on the continent, Fluor has had a long and proven presence in Europe,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “Fluor was awarded the predecessor to this contract three years ago. This new award allows us to continue our presence in the region for another five years, and also positions Fluor for future work with the U.S. European Command and the U.S. Africa Command headquarters located in Germany.”

As a European-based command, the 7th Army Training Command provides tactical level support to, and maintains training readiness authority over the U.S. Army Europe’s assigned and allocated forces throughout the United States European Command area of operations.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 47,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.