defi SOLUTIONS and Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) Rapidly Deliver Innovative, End-to-End Solution for Mazda Financial Services

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--defi SOLUTIONS is pleased to announce the end-to-end solution go-live for the private label Mazda Financial Services (MFS) business delivered through Toyota Motor Credit Corporation.

This solution encompasses a full suite of defi products and services that include the defi XLOS originations platform, defi SERVICING, the innovative defi CONNECT SERVICING portal that connects borrowers to lenders, and back-office processes – including full titles, cash management, toll violations, and support for collections, recoveries, and remarketing delivered through defi’s business processes operations center in Amherst, NY.

The entire multi-product, multi-service solution was configured and implemented to fit the specific needs and unique specifications of MFS in only seven months.

“This project with TMCC is a blueprint for growth for the auto finance industry and an example of a true partnership,” said Bret Leech, CEO, defi SOLUTIONS. “I’m especially appreciative of the efforts on the parts of all teams involved at TMCC, MFS and defi. We came together from concept to completion to quickly deliver a platform unprecedented in its breadth, quality, scalability, and cost effectiveness.

“We trusted defi to partner and work collaboratively with our teams to deliver critical solutions and execute an on-time project launch,” said Pete Carey, president, Mazda Financial Services. “We’re excited about the success of this partnership and the opportunities it will provide our business.”

About defi SOLUTIONS

defi SOLUTIONS partners with captives, banks, credit unions, and finance companies to help lenders transform their operations. The company’s comprehensive suite of end-to-end originations, servicing, and analytics solutions, together with technology-enabled processing services, are flexible, configurable, scalable to address the ever-evolving needs of lenders and borrowers. defi SOLUTIONS combines the expertise of defi SOLUTIONS, the former Sagent Auto Lending with the backing of Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital Ventures and Fiserv.

The trade name “Mazda Financial Services” is owned by Mazda Motor Corporation (“Mazda”) or its affiliates and licensed to Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (“TMCC”). Retail installment and lease accounts are owned by TMCC and Toyota Lease Trust. TMCC is the authorized attorney-in-fact and servicer for Toyota Lease Trust. Mazda is solely responsible for its products and services and for promotional statements about them and is not affiliated with TMCC or its affiliates.