Cincinnati Bell Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

Leigh Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cincinnati Bell, commented, “We started the year with strong momentum and great performance. Heading into the second quarter, we recognize there will be volatility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and have identified opportunities to mitigate the impact. We remain confident the team will execute on our initiatives and deliver solid results.”

Mr. Fox continued, “Our agreement to be acquired by MIP is an important milestone for Cincinnati Bell, with the transaction price of $15.50 per share reflecting the robust process executed to ensure maximum value for all of our stakeholders. This is an exciting opportunity for the Company and we look forward to continuing to engage with MIP to ensure a successful close.”

1 The last trading day prior to the date when Cincinnati Bell's original merger agreement with Brookfield was executed.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated revenue totaled $380 million, consistent with the prior year

Operating income of $5 million, excluding the $25 million break-up fee paid in connection with the termination of Cincinnati Bell's previously announced merger agreement with Brookfield Infrastructure ("Brookfield") in order to enter into the merger agreement with MIP

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $102 million for the first quarter of 2020, up 4% compared to a year ago

Entertainment and Communications Segment

Entertainment and Communications revenue totaled $244 million for the first quarter of 2020 Cincinnati revenue totaled $167 million in the first quarter Fioptics revenue totaled $89 million for the first quarter, up 2% year-over-year FTTP internet subscribers totaled 224,300 at the end of the first quarter, adding 5,100 customers during the quarter FTTP is available to approximately 60% of Greater Cincinnati, or 486,600 addresses Hawaii revenue totaled $77 million in the first quarter of 2020 Consumer / SMB Fiber revenue totaled $21 million in the first quarter, down $1 million from the prior year FTTP internet subscribers totaled 56,400, adding 1,000 new customers during the quarter FTTP is available to approximately 35% of Hawaii, or 174,900 addresses

Adjusted EBITDA was $91 million for the first quarter of 2020, up 1% year-over-year

IT Services and Hardware Segment

IT Services and Hardware revenue totaled $142 million for the first quarter of 2020 Communications revenue was $51 million in the first quarter, up $4 million year-over-year Consulting revenue totaled $42 million for the first quarter, up $3 million year-over-year Cloud revenue was $22 million in the first quarter, up $1 million from the prior year, excluding the impact of insourcing initiatives from General Electric Company (“GE”) completed during the second quarter of 2019 Infrastructure Solutions revenue totaled $28 million in the first quarter, up $2 million from a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA was $13 million for the first quarter, up $6 million year-over-year, excluding the impact of GE’s insourcing initiatives

Macquarie Infrastructure Partners Transaction Details

On March 13, 2020, Cincinnati Bell Inc. ("Cincinnati Bell" or "the Company"), together with MIP, announced an agreement through which a MIP-controlled subsidiary will acquire all outstanding shares of Cincinnati Bell for $15.50 per share in a cash transaction valued at approximately $2.9 billion, including debt (the "Transaction").

The Transaction follows the determination by Cincinnati Bell's Board of Directors, after consultation with its legal and financial advisors, that the MIP proposal constituted a "Superior Company Proposal" as defined in Cincinnati Bell's previously announced merger agreement with Brookfield. Consistent with that determination and following the expiration of the negotiation period during which Brookfield declined to propose an amendment to the merger agreement, Cincinnati Bell terminated that agreement. In connection with the termination, Cincinnati Bell has paid Brookfield a $25 million break-up fee.

MIP is a fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets ("MIRA"). Certain Special Opportunities funds ("Ares Funds") managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) ("Ares Management") have agreed to provide equity financing for the Transaction.

MIRA is one of the world's leading alternative asset managers and a highly experienced investor in the communications infrastructure industry. For more than two decades, MIRA has partnered with investors, governments and communities to manage, develop and enhance assets relied on by more than 100 million people each day. As of September 30, 2019, MIRA managed $135.6 billion in assets that are essential to the sustainable development of economies and communities, including; 155 portfolio businesses, ~600 properties and 4.7 million hectares of farmland.

Ares Management is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management's global platform had $149 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019 and employs approximately 1,200 employees in over 20 offices in more than 10 countries.

The Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021. It has received unanimous approval of Cincinnati Bell's Board of Directors and is subject to customary closing conditions, including Cincinnati Bell shareholder approval and regulatory approval.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2020 2019 $ % Revenue $ 380.0 $ 379.6 $ 0.4 0 % Costs and expenses Cost of services and products 193.7 197.7 (4.0 ) (2 )% Selling, general and administrative 88.0 86.1 1.9 2 % Depreciation and amortization 74.2 79.4 (5.2 ) (7 )% Restructuring and severance related charges 15.2 3.3 11.9 n/m Transaction and integration costs 29.1 3.0 26.1 n/m Operating (loss) income (20.2 ) 10.1 (30.3 ) n/m Interest expense 33.7 35.1 (1.4 ) (4 )% Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 2.6 2.6 - 0 % Other income, net (0.8 ) (1.0 ) 0.2 (20 )% Loss before income taxes (55.7 ) (26.6 ) (29.1 ) n/m Income tax (benefit) expense (21.7 ) 0.3 (22.0 ) n/m Net loss (34.0 ) (26.9 ) (7.1 ) 26 % Preferred stock dividends 2.6 2.6 - - Net loss applicable to common shareowners $ (36.6 ) $ (29.5 ) $ (7.1 ) 24 % Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.72 ) $ (0.59 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions) - Basic 50.5 50.3 - Diluted 50.5 50.3

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Entertainment and Communications Income Statement (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2020 2019 $ % Income Statement Revenue $ 243.8 $ 250.3 $ (6.5 ) (3 )% Operating costs and expenses Cost of services and products 108.0 115.3 (7.3 ) (6 )% Selling, general and administrative 45.0 44.5 0.5 1 % Depreciation and amortization 63.9 62.7 1.2 2 % Restructuring and severance related charges 14.8 3.3 11.5 n/m Total operating costs and expenses 231.7 225.8 5.9 3 % Operating income $ 12.1 $ 24.5 $ (12.4 ) (51 )%

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Cincinnati Hawaii Total Cincinnati Hawaii Total Revenue Consumer / SMB Fiber * Data $ 40.9 $ 8.5 $ 49.4 $ 37.4 $ 7.9 $ 45.3 Video 38.8 9.9 48.7 40.2 11.5 51.7 Voice 8.9 2.7 11.6 9.2 2.8 12.0 Other 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.5 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber 88.9 21.3 110.2 87.1 22.4 109.5 Enterprise Fiber Data 21.2 10.4 31.6 21.1 9.2 30.3 Legacy Data 24.4 13.9 38.3 26.0 15.9 41.9 Voice 29.5 26.9 56.4 33.0 28.4 61.4 Other 3.2 4.1 7.3 3.5 3.7 7.2 Total Legacy 57.1 44.9 102.0 62.5 48.0 110.5 Total Entertainment & Communications $ 167.2 $ 76.6 $ 243.8 $ 170.7 $ 79.6 $ 250.3

* Represents Fioptics in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Entertainment and Communications Metric Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Cincinnati Metrics Fioptics Data Internet FTTP * 224.3 219.2 214.6 210.8 207.6 Internet FTTN * 30.0 31.4 32.5 34.0 35.7 Total Fioptics Internet 254.3 250.6 247.1 244.8 243.3 Video Video FTTP * 111.2 112.7 113.5 114.5 115.2 Video FTTN * 21.9 22.4 23.0 23.5 24.0 Total Fioptics Video 133.1 135.1 136.5 138.0 139.2 Voice Fioptics Voice Lines 105.3 106.8 108.0 108.8 109.0 Fioptics Units Passed Units Passed FTTP * 486.6 484.8 482.0 480.1 477.6 Units Passed FTTN * 138.6 138.6 138.6 138.7 138.5 Total Fioptics Units Passed 625.2 623.4 620.6 618.8 616.1 Enterprise Fiber Data Ethernet Bandwidth (Gb) 5,487 5,228 5,006 4,672 4,540 Legacy Data DSL 63.3 64.0 65.9 67.9 69.6 Voice Legacy Voice Lines 191.2 196.8 202.9 210.3 218.0

* Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP), Fiber-to-the-Node (FTTN)

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Entertainment and Communications Metric Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Hawaii Metrics Consumer / SMB Fiber Data Internet FTTP * 56.4 55.4 54.6 53.7 52.7 Internet FTTN * 12.4 12.8 13.2 13.4 13.9 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber Internet 68.8 68.2 67.8 67.1 66.6 Video Video FTTP * 29.6 30.6 31.8 33.0 33.5 Video FTTN * 11.5 12.1 13.2 13.9 14.3 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber Video 41.1 42.7 45.0 46.9 47.8 Voice Consumer / SMB Fiber Voice Lines 29.9 30.0 30.1 30.1 30.3 Consumer / SMB Fiber Units Passed Units Passed FTTP * 174.9 173.5 170.6 169.2 168.1 Units Passed FTTN * 72.5 72.9 72.8 72.9 73.4 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber Units Passed 247.4 246.4 243.4 242.1 241.5 Enterprise Fiber Data Ethernet Bandwidth (Gb) 3,619 3,651 3,424 2,924 2,413 Legacy Data DSL 41.1 42.9 44.3 45.7 47.2 Voice Legacy Voice Lines 173.0 177.1 183.0 187.6 192.8

* Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP), Fiber-to-the-Node (FTTN)

Cincinnati Bell Inc. IT Services and Hardware Income Statement and Metric Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2020 2019 $ % Income Statement Revenue $ 142.3 $ 136.3 $ 6.0 4 % Operating costs and expenses Cost of services and products 91.6 89.2 2.4 3 % Selling, general and administrative 38.3 37.2 1.1 3 % Depreciation and amortization 10.3 16.7 (6.4 ) (38 )% Restructuring and severance related charges 0.4 - 0.4 n/m Total operating costs and expenses 140.6 143.1 (2.5 ) (2 )% Operating income (loss) $ 1.7 $ (6.8 ) $ 8.5 n/m Revenue Consulting $ 41.9 $ 38.9 $ 3.0 8 % Cloud 21.5 24.4 (2.9 ) (12 )% Communications 51.2 47.4 3.8 8 % Infrastructure Solutions 27.7 25.6 2.1 8 % Total IT Services and Hardware Revenue $ 142.3 $ 136.3 $ 6.0 4 %

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Consulting Billable Resources 1,222 1,034 1,007 1,039 1,039 Communications NaaS Locations 4,593 4,047 3,492 2,988 2,550 SD - WAN Locations 2,337 2,197 1,849 1,743 1,002 Hosted UCaaS Profiles 277,092 274,654 270,335 254,679 244,482

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Net Debt (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Receivables Facility $ 164.6 $ 131.5 Credit Agreement - Tranche B Term Loan due 2024 591.0 592.5 Credit Agreement - Revolving Credit Facility 55.0 57.0 7 1/4% Senior Notes due 2023 22.3 22.3 7% Senior Notes due 2024 625.0 625.0 8% Senior Notes due 2025 350.0 350.0 Cincinnati Bell Telephone Notes 87.9 87.9 Other financing lease agreements 4.1 5.2 Finance lease liabilities 69.6 73.8 Net unamortized premium 1.3 1.3 Unamortized note issuance costs (21.8 ) (22.9 ) Total debt 1,949.0 1,923.6 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (10.6 ) (11.6 ) Net debt (Non-GAAP) $ 1,938.4 $ 1,912.0

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Entertainment & Communications IT Services & Hardware Corporate Total Company Net loss (GAAP) $ (34.0 ) Add: Income tax benefit (21.7 ) Interest expense 33.7 Other income, net (0.8 ) Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 2.6 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 12.1 $ 1.7 $ (34.0 ) $ (20.2 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 63.9 10.3 - 74.2 Restructuring and severance related charges 14.8 0.4 - 15.2 Transaction and integration costs - - 29.1 29.1 Employee contract termination costs 0.3 0.8 - 1.1 Transaction related employee retention agreements - - 0.6 0.6 Stock-based compensation - - 1.7 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 91.1 $ 13.2 $ (2.6 ) $ 101.7 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 37 % 9 % - 27 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Entertainment & Communications IT Services & Hardware Corporate Total Company Net loss (GAAP) $ (26.9 ) Add: Income tax expense 0.3 Interest expense 35.1 Other income, net (1.0 ) Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 2.6 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 24.5 $ (6.8 ) $ (7.6 ) $ 10.1 Add: Depreciation and amortization 62.7 16.7 - 79.4 Restructuring and severance related charges 3.3 - - 3.3 Transaction and integration costs - - 3.0 3.0 Stock-based compensation - - 1.8 1.8 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 90.5 $ 9.9 $ (2.8 ) $ 97.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 36 % 7 % - 26 % Year-over-year dollar change in Adjusted EBITDA 0.6 3.3 0.2 4.1 Year-over-year percentage change in Adjusted EBITDA 1 % 33 % (7 )% 4 %

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash provided by operating activities $ 29.1 $ 56.8 Capital expenditures (50.9 ) (56.5 ) Other, net - (0.1 ) Cash used in investing activities (50.9 ) (56.6 ) Net increase (decrease) in corporate credit and receivables facilities with initial maturities less than 90 days 31.1 (3.8 ) Repayment of debt (6.2 ) (4.5 ) Debt issuance costs - (0.1 ) Dividends paid on preferred stock (2.6 ) (2.6 ) Other, net (1.1 ) (0.8 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 21.2 (11.8 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.4 ) 0.1 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1.0 ) (11.5 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11.6 15.4 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10.6 $ 3.9 Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) Cash provided by operating activities $ 29.1 $ 56.8 Adjustments: Capital expenditures (50.9 ) (56.5 ) Restructuring and severance related payments 8.3 6.8 Preferred stock dividends (2.6 ) (2.6 ) Transaction and integration costs 27.8 1.8 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 11.7 $ 6.3 Income tax (refunds) payments $ (1.1 ) $ 1.1

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Capital Expenditures (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Entertainment and Communications $ 44.4 $ 51.0 $ 51.3 $ 47.9 $ 51.1 IT Services and Hardware 6.5 5.5 5.4 6.1 5.4 Corporate - - - 0.1 - Total capital expenditures $ 50.9 $ 56.5 $ 56.7 $ 54.1 $ 56.5

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (GAAP) to Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Shareholders, Excluding Special Items (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net loss applicable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ (36.6 ) $ (29.5 ) Special items: Restructuring and severance related charges 15.2 3.3 Transaction and integration costs 29.1 3.0 Income tax effect of special items * 2.3 (0.9 ) Total special items 46.6 5.4 Net income (loss) applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP) $ 10.0 $ (24.1 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding** 51.2 50.3 Diluted loss per common share (GAAP) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.59 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.20 $ (0.48 )