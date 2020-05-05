InQuest Partners with Joe Security to Exclusively Deliver Joe Sandbox to the US Public Sector

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InQuest, a leading provider of enterprise-scale file analytics, threat hunting and threat prevention solutions, today announced an exclusive reseller agreement with Joe Security, a leading provider of automated malware analysis. The agreement expands the availability of Joe Sandbox to the US public sector, enabling agencies to detect and remediate malware threats faster to prevent downtime, data breaches, and security incidents.

Threat actors and cyber criminals have developed thousands of malicious programs that can evade traditional network, antivirus and endpoint security solutions, as well as detect when organizations are using “sandboxing” techniques to find and examine malware before it makes its way to end users. Joe Sandbox combines multiple techniques to address this by enabling fully automated deep analysis and making it harder for malicious programs to detect and evade sandboxing.

U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies can purchase Joe Sandbox solutions directly through this new, exclusive partnership or as part of their existing agreement with InQuest if they are already an InQuest client. Advantages of Joe Sandbox include:

Detecting malware faster and easier through a fully automated system, saving time and money

Industry’s deepest malware analysis: from high-level system behavior down to a single assembly instruction

Automated analysis of malware targeting Windows, macOS, Linux and Android

Can be used as on-premise software or cloud-based solution, offering more flexibility for CERTS, CIRTS, SOCs, malware analyst and incident responders

"We’re pleased to announce this partnership and add Joe Security’s advanced malware detection capabilities to our solutions portfolio,” said InQuest CTO Pedram Amini. “We look forward to working with the Joe Security team to develop additional offerings for our public sector clients to help them fight against today’s threats more effectively.”

“We are excited to partner with InQuest to bring innovative, deep malware analysis technologies to the public sector in the United States,” said Joe Security’s VP of Business & Corporate Development Marius Fitigau. “This partnership will allow us to expand our market by providing government customers with integrated solutions that increase the efficiency of their cyber security operations.”

About InQuest

InQuest is a cybersecurity services and solutions company founded in 2013 by a well-versed team hailing from both the public and private sectors. Our platform is purpose-built by SOC analysts for SOC analysts and network defenders, with cloud and on-premise capabilities in threat prevention, breach detection, threat hunting and data leakage discovery. We've automated much of the typically mundane tasks of the SOC analyst, including fully integrating with Joe Sandbox, resulting in analyst level scrutiny of data-in-motion at carrier class speeds as well as data-at-rest, all the while reducing frustration, and in-turn, allowing precious human time to be spent where it matters. For more information, visit https://inquest.net.

About Joe Security

Joe Security is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 that specializes in the development of cross-platform automated malware analysis systems for malware detection and forensics. Based on the idea of deep malware analysis and multi technology platform, Joe Security has developed unique technologies to analyze malware on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS in a depth previously not possible. Joe Security provides malware analysis systems as a cloud service or as a standalone software package on premise. For more information, visit https://www.joesecurity.org.