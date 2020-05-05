Lincoln Electric System (LES) Selects the PCI Bid-to-Bill Cloud Solution for Southwest Power Pool (SPP) Market Participation

NORMAN, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Electric System (LES) has chosen PCI to supply a cloud-based, bid-to-bill solution for full participation in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) market. LES will also leverage PCI’s secure cloud environment ensuring that all systems are continually monitored, updated, and operating reliably so staff can focus on the most efficient, economic bidding and settling of LES’s generation portfolio in SPP.

The newly expanded PCI Platform will encompass and support multiple SPP market participation functions such as:

Market bid transactions and settlements analytics

Outage management interfaces and workflows

LMP and load forecasting management

Plant workflows and journals

P&L analytics

In its search for a comprehensive solutions provider, LES identified and prioritized several key characteristics that included:

Deep vendor expertise in SPP and a strong track record of successfully working with multiple market participants;

A vendor supplied IT infrastructure highlighted by a single platform featuring: Capabilities to consolidate legacy applications developed in-house or by third parties. Stringent security, high availability and reliability, as well as redundancy with multiple points of failure.



Brad Lafler, LES Energy Market Optimization & Settlements Lead noted, “We are excited to be in this partnership with PCI. We’ve worked closely and very collaboratively with their team and appreciate the knowledge base they bring to the table.”

“We are excited to add LES to our growing list of new clients on the PCI Platform. Our latest cloud-ready technology allows for a rapid low-cost deployment, incorporates the newest technologies for keeping up with market changes and, is backed by the most experienced team in our industry,” said Jason Hebert, Vice President at PCI. “We are proud to partner with LES and look forward to supporting them in the years to come.”

About LES

Today, Lincoln Electric System (LES) services approximately 200 square miles within Lancaster County in Nebraska, comprising the cities of Lincoln, Prairie Home, Waverly, Walton, Cheney, and Emerald. The primary goal of our approximately 500 employees is to provide an adequate and reliable electric supply at the lowest possible cost to our approximately 124,460 residential customers and 17,190 commercial and industrial customers.

About Power Costs, Inc. (PCI)

PCI is the leading provider of mission critical software, superior customer support and value-added services to energy companies worldwide. The PCI Platform encompasses solutions that optimize all front, mid, and back office functions and have been developed and refined to meet the ever-evolving needs of energy market participants and non-participants. More than half the power generated in the North America is optimized using the PCI Platform and 70% of the Fortune 500 Utilities in the U.S. are PCI clients. Our firm is privately held and based in Norman (OK) with offices in Houston (TX), Raleigh (NC) and Mexico City. Clients include investor-owned, municipal and cooperative utilities, energy marketers and traders, as well as independent power producers. To learn more about PCI, please visit www.powercosts.com.