SemiCab and Blue Yonder Join Forces to Offer Optimized Freight Capacity for Shippers on Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform

ATLANTA & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Yonder announced today that SemiCab, recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Management, will provide a freight capacity optimization solution on Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform, to help optimize the supply chain for shippers. Blue Yonder’s transportation management solution underpins SemiCab’s freight capacity optimization capabilities to help shippers access freight capacity at lower costs while improving carrier relationships.

With the new solution, SemiCab creates net new shared value by eliminating empty miles from long-haul transportation, leveraging network effects and advances in technology. SemiCab’s unique value distribution model reduces shippers’ freight costs by up to 10% while providing access to a large pool of capacity from carriers earning higher profits.

The new freight capacity optimization solution can be accessed through Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the Luminate Platform combines rich internal and external data from across a customer’s digital supply chain assets to allow for smarter, more actionable artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based business decisions. For shippers, this enables end-to-end visibility for seamless integration into a freight marketplace. The solution can be adopted by any existing Blue Yonder transportation management customers with the added benefit of frictionless onboarding.

SemiCab offers a digital freight ecosystem built with the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. To create visibility, the company uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS solutions including Blue Yonder, as well as ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, the company uses AI/ML predictions and proprietary optimization models.

“The full truckload freight market is highly fragmented and massively inefficient with 25% or more of the miles driven annually being empty, resulting in $100 billion of lost value,” said Ajesh Kapoor, CEO and founder, SemiCab. “Our expanded partnership with Blue Yonder to offer a freight capacity optimization solution to customers helps create transparency across the entire freight marketplace helping to drive efficiencies and profitability for shippers and carriers alike.”

Blue Yonder believes that supply chains can save the world and improve the sustainability of our planet. By reducing empty miles, this new solution also helps reduce carbon emissions. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 28% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions are generated by the transportation sector; a result of the fragmented and inefficient trucking market.

“We are excited to offer this new digital freight capacity optimization solution in partnership with SemiCab to help drive efficiencies and frictionless business for freight carriers and shippers in the marketplace. This is the first digital freight ecosystem offering their services on our Luminate Platform,” said Cary VandenAvond, president, Americas Manufacturing & 3PL, Blue Yonder. “Our Luminate Platform allows customers to make informed decisions based on real-time visibility to their supply chain. Combined with the solutions offered by SemiCab, shippers and carriers who use the new solution will see an immediate lift to their business.”

At Blue Yonder ICON 2020, the company’s annual customer conference that is hosted virtually this year, customers and prospects can learn more about the joint solution during the “Future of Distribution and Logistics” session taking place May 5, 2020, at 1:15 p.m. Eastern. During the company’s developers conference, called DEVCON, companies can learn more about how they can build value-added solutions on top of the Luminate Platform, similar to what the Blue Yonder and SemiCab partnership has achieved. To learn more about both ICON and DEVCON, check out the agenda, and to register visit: BlueYonder.com/ICON.

Additional Resources:

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software) provides seamless, friction-free commerce, empowering every organization and person on the planet to fulfill their potential. Blue Yonder’s machine learning-driven digital fulfillment platform enables clients to deliver to their customers when, how and where they want it. Applying over 35 years of domain expertise, contextual intelligence and data science, Blue Yonder is helping more than 3,000 of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies create more autonomous, sustainable and profitable operations. blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Blue Yonder

15059 N. Scottsdale Road, Ste. 400

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

About SemiCab, Inc.

SemiCab, a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Management, is a digital freight ecosystem built to help shippers, carriers, and brokers alike. SemiCab facilitates communication, enables collaboration, and brings much-needed transparency to the long-haul freight industry. To create visibility, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and proprietary optimization models. By taking advantage of modern technology and advanced optimization techniques, SemiCab removes empty miles, generates new capacity, and shares the value created across the ecosystem. The result? Shippers pay less and carriers and drivers make more.

SemiCab, Inc.

Two Ballpark Center,

800 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 100,

Atlanta, GA 30339