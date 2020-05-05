Omni Design Appoints Satris Group as Sales Representative in Israel

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HOD HASHARON, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, today announced it has appointed Satris Group as its sales representative in Israel. As the demand for Omni Design’s IP portfolio grows in Israel, Satris will address the needs of our customers in Israel, strengthen Omni Design’s local presence and expand its regional activities.

Omni Design offers innovative high performance, ultra-low power Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) and Analog Front End (AFE) IP as well as compact and low power temperature and voltage monitors (TVM) on advanced process nodes.

“Customers in Israel are focused on developing some of the most innovative products for 5G, automotive, AI, and IoT markets,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, president and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “There has been increasing demand for our mixed-signal products in Israel and we were looking for an experienced partner to represent us there. Satris has extensive experience in selling leading edge IP products and we look forward to them strengthening our local presence and providing seamless support to customers in Israel.”

“Omni Design is developing key mixed-signal IP and we are seeing increasing traction of their products,” said Oved Saraf, vice president of sales at Satris Group. “We are excited to be their representative and bring their portfolio of advanced mixed-signal IP solutions to customers in Israel. We believe Omni Design’s products will enable these companies in Israel to increase product differentiation in their end markets.”

For more information about Omni Design’s IP portfolio please visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, CA with additional design centers in Boston, Massachusetts and Bangalore, India.

About Satris Group

Satris Group is a leading distributor of IP and EDA products in Israel, providing advanced technologies to Israeli semiconductor and electronics companies from vendors around the world. The Satris team consists of veterans in the semiconductor space with a deep understanding of customer needs and a strong commitment to their success.