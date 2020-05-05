Guidewire Software Announces Loveland Innovations as New Solution Alliance Partner to Help Insurers Virtually Adjust Claims from Anywhere

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Loveland Innovations, a leading provider of data analytics and technology solutions for insurance, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution Partner.

Founded in 2015, Loveland Innovations is a company of artificial intelligence (AI) experts, data scientists, and insurance industry professionals that develop large-scale data capture and AI-powered analytics solutions, giving insurers new ways to gather, analyze, and act on property claim data. As a PartnerConnect Solution partner, Loveland Innovations plans to integrate their flagship inspection platform, IMGING, with Guidewire ClaimCenter. IMGING leverages smart devices, automated drones, computer vision, and machine learning to fully digitize any property or structure allowing adjusters to easily explore, measure and detect property damage through their industry leading AI.

“Loveland Innovations is excited to partner with Guidewire to provide ClaimCenter users full access to IMGING, which will allow Guidewire users to seamlessly order an on-demand property inspection powered by the IMGING platform for shorter claims cycle times and quality, AI-powered assessments,” said Leif Larson, CTO, Loveland Innovations. “An integration between Guidewire and IMGING will allow insurers to assign, complete, and review claims inspections using IMGING in a fast and clean manner.”

“We welcome Loveland Innovations to the Guidewire PartnerConnect program,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Our partnership with Loveland Innovations and their flagship product, IMGING, will provide our shared insurance customers access to a solution that gives them the ability to enter critical claims information into one system, eliminating the risk of data entry error.”

About Loveland Innovations

Loveland Innovations is the maker of IMGING, the leading platform for property inspections and analytics. With IMGING, inspection professionals use smartphones and automated drones to digitize a property or structure, and analyze it with the help of deep learning and computer vision, giving them the clarity to act quickly and confidently. For more information, please visit www.lovelandinnovations.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the P&C insurance industry by delivering Guidewire software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Guidewire DevConnect is a developer platform that enables Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners to create innovative add-ons that integrate with Guidewire InsurancePlatform products. DevConnect add-ons feature straight forward installation, full-fidelity upgrades, and enhanced support - enabling insurers to focus on innovation and growth. With a complete set of APIs, software development kits, and associated tools, DevConnect provides everything that the independent Property and Casualty insurance developer community needs to rapidly design and build feature-rich add-ons for Guidewire products and publish them in the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, we were privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

