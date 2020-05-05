HVR Announces Strategic Partnership with Talend

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HVR, the leading independent provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Talend, a global leader in data integration and data integrity, allowing customers to integrate their data for the most complete view of business operations and analytics.

“More so than ever, data is only increasing in volume and complexity, and organizations must keep their systems up and running 24x7, leaving no availability for downtime,” said John Sedleniek – Global Vice President of Sales for HVR. “This exciting partnership with Talend delivers a scalable solution that allows updates in near real-time, providing analytical environments with the freshest data possible.”

HVR’s enterprise-grade log-based Change Data Capture (CDC) paired with Talend Data Fabric feeds customers’ end sources with complete, accurate, real-time data while reducing resource load. Together, these solutions bridge legacy and cloud systems and provide a unique set of end-to-end capabilities that enable efficiency, security, and faster delivery of data to the end-user.

HVR’s low-latency CDC technology complements Talend’s integration technology with a replicated data set. This provides an ideal starting point for extraction to a variety of heterogeneous data sources, including data lakes and data warehouses, as well as streaming and cloud-based platforms. With a combined HVR and Talend solution, customers can benefit from transactionally consistent data, in near real-time, transformed and ready for consumption by business users, analytical applications, and machine learning algorithms.

“The combination of Talend and HVR technologies delivers an optimal engine for data processing and availability,” said Mike Pickett, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development for Talend. “By partnering with HVR and their ability to capture real-time changes in SAP, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, and others, we provide a combined solution that meets the growing demand for constant data, giving organizations a competitive edge in today’s data-driven landscape.”

Connect with HVR

Read our blog: www.hvr-software.com/blog/

Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/hvr_software

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business.

Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.

Over 4,250 organizations across the globe choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

About HVR

HVR provides a real-time cloud data replication solution that supports enterprise modernization efforts. The HVR platform is a reliable, secure, and scalable way to quickly and efficiently integrate large data volumes in complex environments, enabling real-time data updates, access, and analysis. Global market leaders in a variety of industries trust HVR to address their real-time data integration challenges and revolutionize their businesses. HVR is a privately held company based in San Francisco, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.