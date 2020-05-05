RollWorks Joins The LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, Inc., today announced an integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions that allows B2B marketers to easily launch, optimize and report on their account-based activities across both platforms. Integrating LinkedIn ads with RollWorks’ robust account-based platform allows B2B marketers to effectively target and engage priority accounts and measure results all in one place.

The new integration enables marketers to:

Discover new best fit accounts with RollWorks' Account Suggestions feature, to effectively allocate budget across LinkedIn and the open web, and automate the process engaging these accounts - all from within the RollWorks platform.

Leverage machine learning to maximize return on marketing spend by prioritizing accounts to engage based on RollWork’s proprietary Fit Grade modeling.

Target a dynamically synced list of accounts from Salesforce or find and engage additional best fit accounts using RollWork’s database. Then, automate activation of these newly discovered high-priority accounts on LinkedIn.

Rely on expertise in optimizing budgets across Web, LinkedIn, and Facebook to achieve marketing goals in the most efficient manner possible.

Enjoy cross inventory reporting in one place, with combined reporting for advertising campaigns across Web, Facebook, and now LinkedIn,

Blackbaud, a provider of cloud software, services, expertise, and data intelligence that empowers and connects people to drive impact for social good has piloted RollWorks’ integration with LinkedIn as they continue to build out their ABM program.

“ We first applied the RollWorks’ integration with LinkedIn to our LinkedIn Showcase Page for our Healthcare market, which was originally intended to serve as a top-of-funnel touchpoint to engage with new contacts across target accounts,” said Sam Kuehnle, leader of digital marketing at Blackbaud, a cloud software company. “ When the page was created, it had minimal followers and engagement. Through RollWorks' targeting capabilities with LinkedIn's expansive network, the page gained 1,000 followers from those target accounts in just three months and is showing no signs of slowing down."

“ The integration with LinkedIn supports RollWorks’ commitment to democratizing ABM as it’s empowering marketers to launch, manage, optimize and run account-based advertising campaigns across different channels from multiple systems,” said Mike Stocker, vice president of strategic partnerships at RollWorks. “ We’re excited to make ABM approachable and successful for ambitious B2B marketers by delivering a powerful, turnkey ABM solution that can now reach LinkedIn's professional audience at scale.”

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, Inc., offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks’ solutions address the needs of organizations large and small —from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com.