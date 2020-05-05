Silicon Ranch and Mortenson Partner to Construct Solar Project in Jeff Davis County, Georgia for Green Power EMC

HAZLEHURST, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mortenson, a leading solar engineering, procurement, and construction firm today announced that it has begun building an 86 megawatt (MW AC ) solar facility for Silicon Ranch in Jeff Davis County in Southeast Georgia. Once the project is completed, Silicon Ranch will provide the renewable power it generates at cost-competitive rates to Green Power EMC, the renewable energy supplier for 38 Georgia Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs) throughout the state.

Silicon Ranch selected Mortenson as the project’s Engineer-Procure-Construct contractor. Mortenson is responsible for the design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and handover of the facility. One of the nation’s largest independent solar power producers, Silicon Ranch is funding the installation and will own and operate the array for the long-term, an approach the company takes with every project it develops across the country.

The project scope includes civil, foundations, racking, modules, inverters, electrical collection systems and balance of systems hardware. Construction is now underway and expected to be completed before the end of this year. To construct the project, Mortenson is seeking to hire more than 275 team members from the local area including mechanics, electricians, operators, foremen, safety professionals, inventory specialists, carpenters, installers, general laborers and more. Mortenson will provide local workers with on-site training in pile driving, tracker assembly, and panel installation. Area residents interested in working on the project can learn more by visiting http://www.mortenson.com/company/careers.

The project, which is located in the unincorporated community of Denton, expands Silicon Ranch’s presence in Jeff Davis County, where it already owns and operates three solar projects totaling 112MW AC in Hazlehurst. As a result of its previous investments, Silicon Ranch already stands among the largest taxpayers in Jeff Davis County, and its new project will contribute significant additional tax revenues for the local community for years to come.

“At Silicon Ranch, we believe we can make a positive difference in the communities we serve, and we’re pleased to work with Mortenson to execute this vision in Jeff Davis County,” said Silicon Ranch Co-Founder and CEO Reagan Farr. “Hundreds of our neighbors helped to build our three previous projects in Hazlehurst, and we are excited about bringing that local experience to bear for this new project as well. We thank our partners at Green Power EMC and the Georgia electric cooperatives for making this project and these investments possible.”

“More than 30 EMCs will share in the energy produced by this new facility, and we are grateful for the support from our members and for the partnership we have with Silicon Ranch,” said Green Power EMC President Jeff Pratt. “We are proud that in addition to providing our members with reliable, affordable, renewable energy, our work can further support economic development in Jeff Davis County.”

“We look forward to working with Silicon Ranch on the Snipesville solar project in Georgia and are proud to be helping to provide renewable energy to Green Power EMC’s network in the state,” said Trent Mostaert, General Manager and Vice President for Mortenson’s Solar & Emerging Renewables Group. “This is a great opportunity for individuals in the area with experience or those seeking new skills to learn about building solar and help to secure our sustainable energy future.”

“We wish to thank Silicon Ranch for choosing to expand its operations in Jeff Davis County and for making another significant investment in our community,” said Dwyane Creamer of the Joint Development Authority of Jeff Davis County, Hazlehurst, and Denton. “This development will generate new tax revenues for the county government and the school system and provide a welcome stimulus to our local economy.”

About Silicon Ranch Corporation

Silicon Ranch is the U.S. solar platform for Shell and one of the largest independent solar power producers in the country. Silicon Ranch’s work with a diverse set of customers across the country, including Fortune 500 companies and electric cooperatives, demonstrates its ability to customize solutions that ensure successful outcomes. The company’s operating portfolio includes more than 135 facilities across 14 states from New York to California, including the first large-scale solar projects in Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. Silicon Ranch pioneered utility-scale solar in Georgia and is today a recognized market leader, with more than 1 Gigawatt across the state. To learn more, visit siliconranch.com and go to facebook.com/siliconranch.

About Green Power EMC

Green Power EMC is a not-for-profit cooperative founded in 2001 to support EMCs in their search for Georgia’s renewable resources. The primary efforts of Green Power EMC have been to find, screen, analyze, and negotiate power purchase agreements with Georgia-based renewable resource providers. In addition to sourcing renewable energy, Green Power EMC provides education programs that help Member consumers learn both the challenges and opportunities of utilizing renewable energy. For more information about renewable energy efforts in Georgia, visit www.greenpoweremc.com.

About Mortenson

Mortenson is a U.S.-based, top-20 builder, developer, and engineering services provider serving the commercial, institutional, and energy sectors. Mortenson’s expanding portfolio of integrated services helps its customers move their strategies forward, ensuring their investments result in high-performing assets. The result is a turnkey partner, fully invested in the business success of its customers.

Founded in 1954, Mortenson has operations across the U.S. with offices in Chicago, Denver, Fargo, Iowa City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, San Antonio, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. For additional information, visit www.mortenson.com.