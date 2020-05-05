PointClickCare Acquires Co-Pilot Analytics Solution

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PointClickCare Technologies Inc., the leader in cloud-based software technology for the senior care market, today announced its acquisition of Co-Pilot, a robust analytics solution developed by Consonus Healthcare. The addition of Co-Pilot’s technology will provide PointClickCare customers with expanded capabilities to optimize their performance through data analytics, ultimately resulting in higher quality outcomes, which are of critical importance in an increasingly competitive value-based care reality.

“With the senior care market at war with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is strikingly clear that providers’ ability to access and leverage critical insights into their operations is more important than ever,” said Mike Wessinger, chief executive officer, PointClickCare. “This acquisition represents both an exciting and timely step forward on our vision to empower our customers with the rich, actionable insights needed to provide better care for our seniors.”

PointClickCare’s analytics portfolio provides world-class solutions for key stakeholders across the senior care spectrum, from hospital and payor decision-makers, to long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) operators, to caregivers in the front lines. The integrated solution is focused on improving better patient outcomes while reducing risk, improving staff productivity and satisfaction and driving business efficiencies.

Co-Pilot brings robust analytical capabilities in important pay-for-performance areas resulting in stronger payor relationships, better operational performance and greater market share. These capabilities, including rehospitalization insights, market share analysis, and enhanced quality measures, will be added to PointClickCare’s existing analytics portfolio products, Performance Insights and Harmony Insights. The company will commence integration work immediately, with plans to offer the enhanced features in a future release.

“The technology alignment between Co-Pilot and PointClickCare makes for a very powerful union. We are excited to leverage the new capabilities that the integrated analytics solution will offer,” said Phil Fogg, chief executive officer, Consonus Health.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare Technologies Inc., helps long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) providers gain the confidence they need to navigate the new realities of value-based healthcare – achieving preferred status in competitive and shrinking networks, optimizing financial and operational health, attracting and retaining the right staff, and connecting to the right partners and insights needed to effectively manage and mitigate risk. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 100 Private Cloud Companies and acknowledged by KLAS Research as Best in KLAS Vendor for Long-term Care, PointClickCare leads the way in creating cloud-based environments where providers, patients, and payers eliminate data silos between care settings, connecting stakeholders to meaningful insights. With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by an interoperable, mobile friendly, and regulatory-compliant electronic health record and revenue cycle management platform, PointClickCare helps care providers connect and collaborate within their care network. Over 21,000 skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and home health agencies use PointClickCare today, making it the North American healthcare IT market leader for the LTPAC industry. For more information on PointClickCare’s software solutions, please visit www.pointclickcare.com.

About Consonus Healthcare

Consonus provides rehab, pharmacy, data analytics and consulting services in over 300 facilities nation-wide. What makes Consonus truly unique is that we are run and led by a 4th generation nursing home administrator. Consonus’ parent company, Marquis, owns and operates 23 post-acute and assisted living services and an I-SNP, AgeRight Care Management Services. This intimate facility insight allows Consonus to view their customer’s operations from the same lens. It was this operational awareness that lead to the creation of the Co-Pilot solution. Leaders from across Consonus and Marquis began to collaborate back in 2012 to develop a tool to monitor subtle shift in market share, keep tabs of pay for performance metrics, and guide providers to achieve a higher operational tempo. We are thrilled with the acquisition and see this as a way to benefit all of the Long-Term Care Industry.