Yellowbrick Data Forms Global Partnership With Next Pathway as Its Preferred Workload Migration Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif. & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yellowbrick Data, the industry’s leading data warehouse for hybrid cloud, and Next Pathway Inc., the Automated Cloud Migration company, today announced a partnership to accelerate the migration of complex on-prem workloads to the Yellowbrick Data hybrid cloud data warehouse.

The partnership will provide Yellowbrick Data customers with a seamless solution to automate what is typically the most time-consuming and costly step in a cloud migration effort – legacy code conversion. Next Pathway’s SHIFT™ Migration Suite helps automate the end-to-end tasks in a migration lifecycle. This includes the capability to automate the conversion of database objects such as SQL and complex types including Stored Procedures, orchestration logic, ETL pipelines, Dynamic SQL, and others from legacy technologies such as Teradata and Netezza.

“Yellowbrick’s hybrid cloud data warehouse platform provides enterprise customers with a powerful combination of best-in-class performance along with horizontal scalability to serve an array of complex workloads,” said Chetan Mathur, Chief Executive Officer of Next Pathway. “Together with our SHIFT™ Migration Suite, we will enable customers to deploy their complex data and analytic uses cases on Yellowbrick faster by automating the migration from their legacy systems.”

Traditionally, customers seeking to migrate from legacy systems are faced with options that are predominantly manual in nature. This results in swelled budgets, delayed project timelines, and increased operational risk. The automation capabilities within the SHIFT™ Migration Suite accelerate end-to-end migration timelines by at least 40%.

“Yellowbrick and Next Pathway share a vision to transform and simplify cloud migrations for enterprise customers seeking a cost-effective and reliable migration from their legacy enterprise data warehouses,” said Neil Carson, Chief Executive Officer of Yellowbrick. “By partnering with Next Pathway, we are providing our customers an efficient and accelerated path to the Yellowbrick ecosystem by alleviating traditional migration bottlenecks.”

Join a June 16 Webinar to Learn More

Register now to learn more about this solution at a webinar that Yellowbrick and Next Pathway are hosting on June 16. Registration is now open at https://www.yellowbrick.com/go/yellowbrick-next-pathway/ The webinar features Vinay Mathur, Chief Strategy Officer at Next Pathway, and Hema Ganapathy, Product Marketing at Yellowbrick, discussing how to ease the migration from legacy data warehouse technologies to Yellowbrick’s modern hybrid cloud data warehouse.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick powers the data-driven enterprise with the world’s only modern data warehouse designed for the hybrid cloud. As the world’s fastest SQL data warehouse, Yellowbrick easily scales from terabytes to petabytes, providing unmatched concurrency, scale, and speed that delivers performance up to 100X faster than traditional or cloud-only data warehouses.

About Next Pathway

Next Pathway is the Automated Cloud Migration company. Powered by the SHIFT™ Migration Suite, Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges companies experience when migrating applications to the cloud.

SHIFT™ Migration Suite consists of five apps that automate key steps in a migration lifecycle:

SHIFT™ CRAWLER automatically scans and catalogs legacy data sources, including ETL pipelines, scheduler jobs, and downstream consuming applications, to uncover actionable insights to plan your migration more effectively.

automatically scans and catalogs legacy data sources, including ETL pipelines, scheduler jobs, and downstream consuming applications, to uncover actionable insights to plan your migration more effectively. SHIFT™ ANALYZER assesses various code types within legacy applications to create inventories of all objects, define complexity, and provide automation rates in order to size your migration.

assesses various code types within legacy applications to create inventories of all objects, define complexity, and provide automation rates in order to size your migration. SHIFT™ TRANSLATOR automates the translation of complex workloads when executing your migration to the cloud – including SQL, Stored Procedures, ETL, and various other code types – for various source and target platforms.

automates the translation of complex workloads when executing your migration to the cloud – including SQL, Stored Procedures, ETL, and various other code types – for various source and target platforms. SHIFT™ JET INTERPRETER is a plug-in replacement for Teradata utilities, such as BTEQ, FastLoad, MultiLoad, FastExport and TPT. It serves as a migration accelerator to get customers off of Teradata by eliminating the need to re-write code, and thus, move these utilities off of the migration critical path

is a plug-in replacement for Teradata utilities, such as BTEQ, FastLoad, MultiLoad, FastExport and TPT. It serves as a migration accelerator to get customers off of Teradata by eliminating the need to re-write code, and thus, move these utilities off of the migration critical path SHIFT™ TESTER automates key tasks in the testing life-cycle when executing and optimizing workloads within the cloud

Next Pathway accelerates the time to market for cloud migration initiatives. For more information, please visit nextpathway.com.

