Toshiba Wins National Procurement Contract

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba America Business Solutions has been awarded the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract #140604 for “Copiers and Managed Print Services.” The contract grants Toshiba the opportunity to deliver its comprehensive portfolio of ledger-size (A3) multifunction printers (MFPs), production equipment, single-function printers, wide/large-format equipment, scanners, managed print services and software solutions to state and local governments as well as K-12 schools and higher education institutions.

This marks the third time Toshiba has won a NASPO ValuePoint contract. Toshiba’s industry-recognized e‑STUDIO™ systems couple elite performance with the leading security features that public sector organizations require. Toshiba’s print-as-a-service program also helps promote fleet efficiency and productivity while minimizing costs.

NASPO ValuePoint competitively sources contracts delivering premium products and services to state and local governments within the United States. Its Copier & Managed Print Services contract assists government entities in operating more efficiently and economically.

“Toshiba is honored to receive this contract and support schools and governments across the United States to operate more efficiently and affordably,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Operating Officer Larry White. “Toshiba’s next-generation products focus on addressing the challenges our clients face such as budget targets, document workflow and security. We look forward to the opportunity to provide meaningful solutions to help schools and governments meet their objectives.”

About National Association of State Procurement Officials

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), Inc. was formally established on January 29, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois.

NASPO is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members achieve success as public procurement leaders through promotion of best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) delivers multifunction printers and managed document services for businesses of all sizes across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company’s award-winning e‑STUDIO™ multifunction printers combine quality performance with the security businesses require.

For additional information, please visit business.toshiba.com.