AscellaHealth Partners with Leaf Health to Present Educational Webinar Series: “From Evolution to Revolution” Defines Role of PBM in New Specialty Pharmacy Care Model

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AscellaHealth, a national specialty pharmacy benefit manager (SPBM™) serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, is collaborating with Leaf Health, a national consulting firm dedicated to supporting the mid-market with prescription drug program strategies, to present the 2020 Webinar Series “From Evolution to Revolution: How the Rise of Specialty Pharmacy Drove a New PBM Model.” Designed to engage and inform TPAs, brokers, employers and employer coalitions, benefit managers and IDN/hospital systems, this webinar series features highly recognized specialty pharmacy opinion leaders, including chief medical officers, large TPA executives, employer coalitions and key health market experts in pharmacy benefits, and is expected to generate dialogue and deliver continued added value for partners and clients.

“While much has been published and presented about specialty pharmacy models, few of these discussions consider and articulate the role of specialty pharmacy benefit managers and advisors,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “We intend to fill this void, and our partnership with Leaf Health will proactively identify and disseminate additional data and insights on key issues that are critical to specialty pharmacy stakeholders.”

Below is information about each episode of the webinar series, which features multiple presentations by industry thought leaders and influencers. Webinars will be recorded for access during the 90-day period following live presentations. Registrants who attend at least two of the sessions will receive a formal “Insights” document which captures presentation highlights and significant industry updates.

Save the dates as registration for these webinars will be available shortly:

Episode 1: “Specialty Market Trends and the Market Place Realities for Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), June 25, 1:00 p.m. ET (60 min.), will explore specialty drugs as the greater percentage of drug spend, limited distribution drugs (LDDs) leading to greater emphasis on network management, cost of products, quality of service and clinical programs.

Episode 2: “Evolution of the PBM Business Model for Specialty Medical Rx,” Aug. 27, 1:00 p.m. ET (60 min.), will examine new solutions of a streamlined PBM model that uses data analytics to improve adherence, patient outcomes and manage the total cost of the claim.

Episode 3: “Revolution: Leading Approaches to Transform Healthcare in Specialty Medical Rx Management,” Nov. 12, 1:00 p.m. ET (60 min.), will look at the promotion of biosimilar adoption, interrogating treatment adjustments from a patient-centered perspective and actively communicating with the complete specialty Rx chain, including providers, specialty pharmacies, employers, hospital systems and payers, for better results.

A webinar implementation team spearheaded by AscellaHealth includes Ocozzio and CPR Strategic Marketing Communications (CPR), both strategic advisory services and products companies whose core purpose is to create innovative solutions to complex healthcare problems through marketing resources and other public resource solutions.

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth, a national specialty pharmacy benefit manager (SPBM™), serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, offers high quality prescription drug benefit management services. Complemented by other customizable services, such as carved-out specialty pharmacy services and cost-savings programs, AscellaHealth provides a unique, proprietary service portfolio. Visit www.ascellahealth.com.

About Leaf Health

Leaf Health is a national consulting firm dedicated to supporting the mid-market with prescription drug program strategies. We support our partners with guiding on the latest in Rx funding alternatives, discounts and rebate programs available in the market for both the traditional pharmacy and medical benefit. Our focus is to introduce innovative strategies that allow our customers to grow by offering unique pharmacy program products and solutions to their customers or employees. Our team of experts apply their expertise in the context of client business situation and typically return a 20:1 ROI.