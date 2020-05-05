MCO and Governor Software Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MCO (MyComplianceOffice) announced today a strategic partnership with Governor Software Ltd. to unite the dynamic data collection and workflow capabilities of MCO’s flagship product, MyComplianceOffice, with the visual mapping of global regulations to compliance governance available in Governor Software.

The collaboration was created in response to the growing pressure on the Compliance function to improve both effectiveness and efficiencies. It will enable firms to map, track, execute and report on compliance obligations, transforming how financial services firms meet regulatory expectations worldwide.

“The global agreement with MCO allows Governor Software to combine its industry leading track record of innovation in compliance oversight with MCO’s expertise, insight and unparalleled understanding of the regulatory environment within the securities industry.” stated Richard Pike, CEO and Founder of Governor Software. “Ongoing go-to-market efforts gives Governor access to the MCO global sales and support infrastructure and provides MCO 400+ global clients with leading edge regulatory mapping tools.”

Brian Fahey, CEO, MCO said, “The MyComplianceOffice platform ensures that Compliance can continuously execute and monitor their policies and procedures. With the addition of Governor Software, mapping polices to obligations and regulations, allows firms to significantly enhance their compliance governance practices in an end-to-end solution.” Fahey added “The goal is to increase compliance throughput and reduce wasted effort and resources. Our joint efforts will help firms worldwide take full control of compliance, in an affordable and efficient manner.”

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides compliance management software that enables companies around the world to reduce their risk of misconduct. Its powerful platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing the regulated activities of the company, employees and third-party vendors. Available as a unified suite or à la carte, MCO’s easy-to-use and extensible SaaS-based solutions get clients up and running quickly and cost-efficiently.

Governor Software Ltd supports senior risk and compliance executives at financial institutions maintain governance and oversight through clear visualization of their regulatory obligations and risk appetite. Governor Software has taken a fresh approach to addressing these challenges; using visualization technology to efficiently tackle the issues associated with governance and oversight in their entirety.