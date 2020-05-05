Tyler Technologies to Improve Enterprise Resource Planning Operations at Tennessee School District

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that it has signed an agreement with the Hamilton County School District in Tennessee for Tyler’s Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP), ExecuTime™ time and attendance, Tyler Content Manager™, and Socrata Connected Government Cloud™. Munis will manage financials, HR, procurement, and revenues, helping the district automate and streamline processes and procedures.

“A key focus area of our strategic plan is efficient and effective operations, and replacing and modernizing our ERP system is a critical component of that strategy,” said Brent Goldberg, chief business officer, Hamilton County School District. “We are very excited about unleashing the power of Munis to modernize the way the school district operates, and we are also looking forward to using Socrata to transform the way we share our data and our successes with the community.”

Hamilton County School District is the sixth largest school district in Tennessee, comprising 78 schools and nearly 45,000 students. The district has been using another ERP system that is nearing end of life, and it selected Tyler for its solutions’ fully integrated functionality and the company’s industry expertise.

In addition to Munis, Hamilton County School District will also take advantage of

Tyler’s ExecuTime time and attendance solution to effectively manage employees’ schedules

Tyler Content Manager to help easily transform paper forms and documents into electronic images

Socrata Connected Government Cloud solution as a strategic asset in the design, management, and delivery of its data

“We’re proud to be selected by the Hamilton County School District as they look to improve operations from ERP management to data analysis,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler’s Enterprise Group. “This growing and innovative district will benefit from combining the power of several Tyler solutions to best serve its staff, students, and parents.”

Hamilton County is located in southeast Tennessee and is the fourth-most populous county in the state. It has a population of more than 260,000.

