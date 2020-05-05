iPipeline Announces Exclusive Partnership with ForMotiv to Offer Next-Gen Behavioral Intelligence with Monitoring

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iPipeline® – a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry – today announced an exclusive OEM partnership with ForMotiv™. ForMotiv is creator of the first Digital Behavioral Intelligence (DBI) platform for the life insurance and financial services industry. Effective immediately, ForMotiv is available to carriers using iGO® e-App, the most broadly used wizard-based life insurance e-application in North America.

ForMotiv’s predictive analytics will be used to highlight negative behaviors throughout the new business application process that resemble known fraudulent activities. ForMotiv monitors fraudulent activities that are unique to each carrier, based on their specific historical data. ForMotiv also provides insight into positive behaviors, enabling carriers to digitally see what agent efficiency, speed, and overall excellence look like.

“We are clearly breaking new ground here with ForMotiv. The power of ForMotiv is in its ability to create a unique set of risk action profiles, based on ForMotiv's proprietary behavioral collection and analysis technology, and to then implement them to monitor behaviors throughout the entire new business processing lifecycle,” said Larry Berran, CEO, iPipeline. “We also see ForMotiv having a beneficial impact on identifying exemplary agent behaviors which are resulting in increased processing speed, higher efficiency, and faster policy placements. It’s a double-edged sword that can transform business outcomes by leveraging behavioral intelligence.”

“We have gone to great lengths to create a behavioral intelligence platform with the flexibility to meet the varying needs of all carriers. Based on each customer’s objectives, we can create a digital snapshot of what both negative and positive behaviors look like,” said Bill Conners, President, ForMotiv. “Business has shifted even more to online in the Covid-19 environment, and with that shift came an increase in risk. With our product, carriers can better manage that risk by understanding behavioral patterns and predicting fraudulent intent. We are also confident in our ability to identity the behavior of superstar agents who define excellence in accelerated task execution and selling to improve the bottom line.”

About ForMotiv

ForMotiv is the first Digital Behavioral Intelligence (DBI) platform on the market. Using advanced, explanation-based predictive behavioral analytics, ForMotiv gives organizations unprecedented levels of insight into their users, leading to increased conversions, better digital experiences, and reduced risk and fraud. ForMotiv’s patent-pending “Digital Polygraph” provides real-time analysis of user behavior, helping organizations predict user outcomes such as risk and fraud. By analyzing a user’s digital body language, such as their hesitancy, indecision or answer correcting, copy/paste actions, and thousands of other metrics collected as a user interacts with a form or application, ForMotiv calculates “Intent Scores” to help predict user outcomes. Departments from Marketing to Risk, Data Science to Fraud, Underwriting to Digital Strategy are utilizing ForMotiv’s platform.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Through our SSG Digital, end-to-end platform, we accelerate and simplify sales, compliance, operations and support. We provide process automation and seamless integration between every participant in our ecosystem including carriers, agents, general agencies, advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, securities/mutual fund firms, and their consumers on a global basis. Our innovative solutions include pre-sales support, new business and underwriting, policy administration, point-of-sale execution of applications, post-sale support, data analysis, reporting, user-driven configuration, consumer delivery and self-service, and agency and firm management.

iPipeline’s platform is used by approximately 150 carriers, 1,400 distributors and financial institutions, and their agents and licensed advisors in a cloud-based environment. With headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania, iPipeline has locations in Bromley (UK), Burlington (Canada), Cheltenham (UK), Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Huntersville, Ontario (CA), Philadelphia, Pleasanton, and Salt Lake City. Visit www.ipipeline.com.