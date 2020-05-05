Lenovo’s LanSchool Partners with Bark to Expand Safety Solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LanSchool, Lenovo’s classroom management solution, recently announced a partnership with Bark Technologies to enhance their existing safety and remote learning offerings to U.S. schools. As the pioneers and innovators of classroom management software, LanSchool has been committed to increasing student safety for over thirty years. With this new partnership, LanSchool further strengthens its commitment to safety by providing free access to Bark’s account monitoring tools, including a new to market Image Removal tool valued at $2/student.

In addition to their partnership with Bark, LanSchool is donating complimentary licenses of LanSchool Air, its cloud-hosted product, to schools in North America. To date, LanSchool has donated over $1 million in licenses to support the education community during these unprecedented times.

LanSchool’s product empowers educators as they guide learning in classroom and remote settings. The existing solutions include safety features like web limiting, keyword monitoring, and web and app reporting. This new partnership with Bark for Schools extends protection by alerting administrators to activities that may indicate issues such as depression, cyberbullying, self-harm, and sexual content on school accounts.

“At LanSchool, we create smarter technology for educators and believe online safety should be a priority,” says Coby Gurr, General Manager, Lenovo Software. “In this climate, students are spending more time than ever online and we’re committed to keeping them as safe as we can. That’s why we partnered with Bark, another industry-leading solution, to further expand our safety offering and provide their ground-breaking Image Removal feature at no cost to our customers.”

Schools that register for Bark as part of their LanSchool relationship will have access to this free offer. Image Removal is a powerful tool that helps prevent explicit images of minors from ever entering the digital space.

Bark helps protect more than 5 million kids across the U.S. In 2019, Bark detected 7.3M+ instances of cyberbullying, 540,000+ instances of self-harm and/or suicidal ideation, 450 child conversations with sexual predators, and to date, has helped prevent 16 potential school shootings. This partnership will deliver a research-backed solution to help safeguard students, by monitoring language sentiment, including slang, emojis, and images used on school Google Suite or Office365 accounts. Additionally, Bark’s premium OnCall service provides 24/7 alert notifications by phone, email, and text message, so schools have more immediate access to severe alerts.

“We are proud to partner with LanSchool to help create a safer digital space for kids both in schools and at home,” says Bark Founder and CEO Brian Bason.

Recently named an award-winning technology by EdTech Digest, LanSchool is part of Lenovo’s worldwide education solution encompassing a full range of products and services to support the evolving digital classroom. Together with Lenovo, a leading provider of educational technology, LanSchool is committed to maximizing learning opportunities through digital innovation, while managing cost, efficiency, and security.

“Our mission is to provide smarter technology for all, including devices that provide added security and software that helps improve student success,” says Rich Henderson, Lenovo’s Director of Global Education Solutions. “Bark’s technology is a true complement to our classroom management tools, enhancing LanSchool’s safety offerings. Our joint commitment to safety continues to transform edtech and plays an important role in better protecting students.”

About LanSchool

LanSchool is a classroom management solution that empowers educators to guide learning, promote collaboration, and maximize learning time. With approximately 12 million global users, the solution is compatible with Mac, Windows, and Chromebook devices and can be cloud or locally hosted. For more information, visit lanschool.com.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 57,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

About Bark

Bark is a digital safety solution that monitors online activities, manages screen time, and sends alerts to guardians when it detects potential issues. More than 2,100 districts nationwide use Bark’s free monitoring. Bark utilizes machine learning to unobtrusively identify threats, send more accurate alerts, and put more power in educators' hands to address digital dangers.