Advantage Capital Solar Partners Completes Financing with Fund Managed by Greenbacker Capital Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantage Capital Solar Partners III, LLC announced today that it completed a solar investment tax credit financing on two small-scale commercial and utility (C&I) solar projects, representing 5 megawatts in generating capacity in Colorado and Maryland.

"We are proud to partner with Greenbacker, a leading renewable energy owner and operator,” stated Carl Weatherley-White, managing director and head of renewable energy investments at Advantage Capital. “By supporting their growth, we are also able to fulfill our mission of deploying capital with strong operating partners to provide our investors with predictable, stable returns, while improving community access to clean energy.”

“We are excited about this financing, because it provides a unique and flexible solution as we grow our C&I and small-scale utility solar portfolio,” said Charles Wheeler, CEO of Greenbacker. “It also provides a foundation to build a long-term relationship with a strong financing partner, as we look forward to growing these types of relationships in the future.”

About Advantage Capital

Advantage Capital provides financing to established and emerging companies located in communities underserved by conventional sources of capital. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $3 billion in companies from a diverse array of industry sectors and has helped support more than 50,000 jobs. Advantage Capital Solar Partners has a successful three-year track record providing capital to solar entrepreneurs. Learn more at www.advantagecap.com, or via Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Greenbacker Capital Management

Greenbacker Capital Management is a market leading investment manager that focuses on long-term ownership of income-generating renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, and other energy-related businesses. The projects in which we invest, such as solar and wind facilities, sell power under long-term contracts to high credit worthy counterparties such as Utilities, Municipalities, and Corporations. For more information, please visit www.greenbackercapital.com

Advantage Capital is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The information in this release is not intended to be an advertisement concerning investment advisory services or an offer to buy or sell securities of any type. Advantage Capital is an equal opportunity provider.

The investments and portfolio companies referenced in this release represent only a sample of companies that have received investment capital from Advantage Capital-related entities. For a complete list of such companies, please see our website at advantagecap.com. It should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the securities highlighted herein or contained in any other information provided by Advantage Capital. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.