Freshfields Advises KLX Energy Services on Its All-Stock Merger with Quintana Energy Services

NEW YORK & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP (“Freshfields”) is advising KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (“KLXE”), a leading U.S. onshore provider of mission-critical oilfield services, on its all-stock merger transaction with Quintana Energy Services Inc. (“QES”), a diversified oilfield services provider to top onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.

In 2018, Freshfields advised KLX, Inc. on the sale of its aerospace group to The Boeing Company and on the spinoff of the KLX, Inc. energy services group, now KLXE, to KLX, Inc. shareholders. The merger with QES is expected to close in the second half of 2020, subject to shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The Freshfields team is led by corporate/M&A partners Valerie Ford Jacob and Paul Humphreys; litigation partner Meredith Kotler; employee benefits partner Lori Goodman and counsel Kevin Kay; antitrust partner Bruce McCulloch and counsel Jenn Mellott; capital markets partner Michael Levitt and counsels Jeremy Barr and Brian Lewis; finance partner Kyle Lakin; and tax partner Robert Scarborough and counsel Dennis Caracristi.

Read the release issued by KLXE and QES here.

