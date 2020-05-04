Tributary Systems Announces Technology Alliance Agreement with Hitachi Vantara

BEDFORD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tributary Systems today announced the addition of Hitachi Vantara LLC as a technology alliance partner with a new Interoperability Agreement signed between the two companies. This agreement allows the integration of Tributary Systems’ Storage Director® with Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) arrays and Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) object storage, enabling data from any host or backup management application to be backed up and tiered to these Hitachi solutions. In addition, Storage Director offers an ultra-high performance data path to HCP cloud object storage enabling HCP to be deployed as both a near-line active backup/restore as well as an archive solution.

Tributary’s CEO Shawn Sabanayagam said, “This new agreement with Hitachi Vantara and its breadth of IT and industry expertise even better positions us to help enterprise customers and managed service providers develop practical, scalable backup strategies and solutions, transform operational processes, improve customer experiences and reduce total cost of ownership. More specifically, for customers looking for an alternative to the expensive and aging deduplication disk appliances in many data centers today, we can now offer the powerful combination of our Storage Director and Hitachi VSP arrays and HCP object storage as a low-cost, high-performance, tiered-data backup alternative.”

About Storage Director

Storage Director is a software defined, policy-based and tiered enterprise backup virtualization solution that enables data from any host, OS or backup application, to be backed up to any storage device, medium or technology, including Hitachi HCP and VSP G Series. Storage Director is a fully virtualized target for any backup application and enables policy-based data pools to be created and backed up to multiple targets and replicated for remote storage and disaster recovery (DR). Storage Director is unique in being able to present a single backup target or solution for backing up all open environments, such as Linux, Windows, VMware, UNIX, etc. as well as all proprietary host platforms on a single node.

Storage Director has an optimized backend S3 interface to allow customers to stream their data post backup process to any S3 public cloud target. Storage Director can back up and restore data to any S3 cloud target using large block sizes as well as a function called DRestore™, which restores large amounts of data in DR situations.

About Tributary Systems

Tributary Systems, Inc. (founded in 1990) develops, markets and supports enterprise data protection solutions including backup storage, remote replication and disaster recovery for high availability computing platforms. Tributary’s fully integrated solutions are designed for the most demanding backup storage environments running mission-critical applications on both proprietary and open enterprise computing platforms.

For more information, visit www.tributary.com, or call Matt Allen at 817-786-3066 (office) or 713-492-7434 (cell).