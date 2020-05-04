Balfour Beatty Joint Venture Selected for Oak Hill Parkway Infrastructure Project in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty has been conditionally selected, in joint venture with Fluor Corporation, to deliver the Oak Hill Parkway infrastructure project on behalf of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The design-build project will reconstruct and widen US 290 from approximately the east end of Circle Drive to Loop 1 and SH 71 from US 290 to Silvermine Drive in Travis County, west of downtown Austin.

Balfour Beatty has been working with TxDOT for 25 years completing $3.8 billion in projects including the delivery of SH 130 in Austin, the Horseshoe project in Dallas, the continued delivery of the Southern Gateway and I-635 East project in Dallas. The Oak Hill Parkway project will reconstruct and widen approximately seven miles of interstate highway and improve long-term mobility and serve as a key route for Austin residents of Oak Hill, Lakeway, Bee Cave, Dripping Springs and other growing communities west of Austin.

When complete, the interstate highway will consist of three lanes in total, widening general-purpose lanes from two to three as well as add three frontage-road lanes in each direction. An overpass for the US 290 main lanes over William Cannon Drive will be built, along with direct-connect flyovers between US 290 and SH 71.

Additional project components include bicycle and pedestrian accommodations along the entire corridor, cross-street intersection improvements, U-turn lanes, upstream water detention to reduce potential floods, and storm water detention and water quality treatment ponds. The completed scheme will improve safety and reduce traffic for one of the most congested roadways in the state.

“We’re honored to have been selected by TxDOT to deliver another successful design-build transportation project in partnership with Fluor,” said John Rempe, P.E., Balfour Beatty US Civils chief executive officer and president. “As we continue the delivery of the Southern Gateway project and I-635 East project for TxDOT in Dallas in partnership with Fluor, we are pleased for the opportunity to continue our work to help Texas achieve its long-term transportation needs in Austin, one of the fastest-growing areas in the nation.”

Full contract award is expected in the third quarter of 2020 with works expected to commence in early 2021, and completion scheduled for 2025.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.