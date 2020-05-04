Phunware Retains BUYINS.NET to Surveil Short Sellers and Market Makers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the "Company"), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that BUYINS.NET, http://www.buyins.net, a leading provider of Regulation SHO compliance monitoring, short sale trading statistics and market integrity surveillance, has initiated coverage on Phunware, Inc. after releasing the latest short sale data through April 30, 2020. The total aggregate number of shares shorted since February 2019 is approximately 92.3 million shares. On average approximately 47.31 % of daily trading volume is short selling. The SqueezeTrigger price for all PHUN shares shorted is $2.61. A short squeeze is expected to begin when shares of PHUN exceed this level.

Friction Factor calculates if a fair market is being made in the shares of PHUN. 48% of the previous 40 trading days have been positive or bullish-biased and 5% have been negative or bearish-biased.

Regulation SHO requires bona-fide market-making activities to include making purchases and sales in roughly comparable amounts. The Commission has stated that bona-fide market-making DOES NOT include activity that is related to speculative selling strategies for investment purposes of the broker-dealer and is disproportionate to the usual market making patterns or practices of the broker-dealer in that security. Likewise, where a market-maker posts continually at or near the best offer but does not also post at or near the best bid, the market-maker's activities would not generally qualify as bona-fide market-making. Moreover, a market-maker that continually executes short sales away from its posted quotes would generally not be engaging in bona-fide market-making.

BUYINS.NET monitors PHUN market-makers daily for compliance with Fair Market-Making Requirements.

About Phunware

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

About BUYINS.NET

BUYINS.NET, http://www.buyins.net, monitors trading in all US stocks in real time and maintains massive databases of short sale and naked short sale time and sales data, short squeeze SqueezeTrigger prices, market-maker price movements, shareholder data, statistical data on earnings, sector correlation, seasonality, hedge fund trading strategies and comparable valuations.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

BUYINS.NET is not a registered investment adviser and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. PHUN has paid $2,500 per month for six months of data provided in this and subsequent reports, along with advertising services. PHUN has not approved the statements made in this release. Please read our report and visit our web site, http://www.buyins.net, for complete risks and disclosures.