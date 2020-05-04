Cement Procurement Market Intelligence Report Forecasts Over USD 160 Billion Spend Growth in the Market

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Cement Market Procurement Intelligence Report

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Cement Market Procurement Intelligence Report

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge has been monitoring the global cement market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 160 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

A high frequency of cement procurement will be primarily credited to rapid urbanization in developing economies. Urbanization is increasing the requirement for housing and other infrastructures such as office space and shopping space. Increasing government funding and populations are creating a demand for housing, especially for middle-income groups, which in turn is driving building activities related to housing projects. These factors are contributing to the cement market growth.

APAC is likely to register the highest growth among other regions in the cement marker. The relative stability of economies in APAC such as India and Malaysia is one of the factors that is providing ample growth opportunities for the construction industry. Hence, most global players are undertaking mergers and acquisitions to expand their presence in the region.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment subscribe to our procurement platform.

Insights into the cement price trends

A decline in the production capacity of some manufacturers in China is likely to impact the prices of cement during the forecast period. The decline in the production capacity is attributed to the need to ensure compliance with environmental regulations pertaining to energy consumption.

Projections of an increase in the prices of coal, diesel, and electricity will propel energy costs. These costs account for a substantial part of the suppliers’ cost structures.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their cement procurement spend

Buyers should select cement by considering the product's lifespan as this will have a direct impact on the lifespan of buildings. Source and extraction methods of raw materials, processing techniques of raw materials are among the factors that buyers must scrutinize for product selection during cement procurement. This will help buyers to purchase cement with longer lifespans, which in turn, can help them save on refurbishment costs for their buildings.

Buyers should consider engaging with suppliers that have regional warehouses that are located near their construction sites. This will help them save transportation and shipping charges.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge’s reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Cement Procurement Market Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

To stay on top of latest trends and supply market information, check out SpendEdge’s knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment.

The top cement suppliers enlisted in this report

This cement procurement market intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

CRH

LafargeHolcim

HeidelbergCement

CEMEX

Anhui Conch Cement

To get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights into markets for a lifetime activate your subscription to our digital procurement platform for free.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Cement market spend segmentation by region

Cement supply market analysis

Cement procurement best practices

Regional spend opportunity for cement suppliers

Cement suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the cement market

Cement suppliers pricing models analysis

Category management objectives to promote an optimized cement procurement

Cost saving opportunities in the cement market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal