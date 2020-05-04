Henry Schein Announces Practice Recovery Program to Help Dentists Safely Return to Providing Care

As part of Henry Schein’s continued offering of educational resources and to help customers prepare to reopen, the Company presents, “Practice Recovery: Strategies to Protect Your Health, Your Team, and Your Business,” on Thursday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

As part of Henry Schein’s continued offering of educational resources and to help customers prepare to reopen, the Company presents, “Practice Recovery: Strategies to Protect Your Health, Your Team, and Your Business,” on Thursday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) launched today the Henry Schein Thrive Practice Recovery Program, a single, cost-effective suite of solutions to help dentists prepare for the re-opening of their practices, reconnect with patients, and access a wide range of financial services. The new program will help dental professionals in the United States contending with the COVID-19 pandemic more quickly return to providing care.

“We are dedicated to doing all we can to ensure that our customers emerge strong from this difficult situation,” said Jonathan Koch, Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein’s Global Dental Group, and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein One. “As a trusted advisor to dental professionals, we are here to help, and that’s why we created the Henry Schein Thrive Practice Recovery Program – to provide the solutions our customers need to get back to doing what they do best: safeguarding the oral health, and overall health, of their patients.”

The Henry Schein Thrive Practice Recovery Program is focused on the critical steps necessary to help dentists safely restart their practice, including ensuring the health and wellness of patients and the dental team. The Program offers a three-phase approach to guide practice readiness and a curated set of solutions ranging from practice safety and preparation, new protocol implementation, patient communications, and financial assistance, among other options. The Program is available with all payments deferred for 90 days and the option to renew some program components after the three-month program ends. In addition, many solutions offered as part of the Program are available to purchase separately.

“We take seriously the promise we make to our customers – Rely on Us – and that promise is especially meaningful in challenging times,” said Mr. Koch. “Team Schein is pleased to work with dental practitioners to help establish a re-opening process that includes education and training resources as well as access to a wide range of products, services, and solutions.”

The Henry Schein Thrive Practice Recovery Program suite of solutions is centered on these steps:

Prepare to Reopen by receiving a recovery kit that includes supplemental infection control and personal protective equipment (PPE) items; and by accessing resources for remote practice re-opening services plus in-person emergency labor, and online training and safety protocols from the Henry Schein Dental Resource Center, which provides 24/7 Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training.

by receiving a recovery kit that includes supplemental infection control and personal protective equipment (PPE) items; and by accessing resources for remote practice re-opening services plus in-person emergency labor, and online training and safety protocols from the Henry Schein Dental Resource Center, which provides 24/7 Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training. Reconnect with Patients by receiving best practices for patient re-engagement through customized email and social media campaigns; utilizing eStatements with online bill pay and online booking for Dentrix users; helping attract new patients using Enhanced Profiles at WebMD® + Vitals.com; and, for new customers, a three-month subscription to Demandforce®, Dentrix® Patient Engage, Lighthouse 360, or Sesame Communications, plus guidance on setting up a virtual waiting room process for new or existing patients.

by receiving best practices for patient re-engagement through customized email and social media campaigns; utilizing eStatements with online bill pay and online booking for Dentrix users; helping attract new patients using Enhanced Profiles at WebMD® + Vitals.com; and, for new customers, a three-month subscription to Demandforce®, Dentrix® Patient Engage, Lighthouse 360, or Sesame Communications, plus guidance on setting up a virtual waiting room process for new or existing patients. Leverage Financial Solutions by taking advantage of deep discounts on thousands of items through the Recovery Pricing Plan; benefitting from reduced interest rates and flexible payment terms for merchandise and equipment (subject to credit approval); shipping included on all merchandise orders above $199; completing a Henry Schein Practice Analysis to get practice financial health back on track; using the Henry Schein Practice Recovery Planner to help identify revenue lost due to the pandemic and develop customized strategies to recover; and completing a review of customer dental office leases during the crisis.

For more information about the Henry Schein Thrive Practice Recovery Program, call 1-844-269-1442 or visit: www.henryscheindental.com/RecoveryProgram.

Register for a Special Presentation Offering Strategies for Practice Recovery

As part of the Company’s continued offering of educational resources and to help customers accelerate their plans to reopen, Henry Schein presents, “Practice Recovery: Strategies to Protect Your Health, Your Team, and Your Business,” on Thursday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will cover topics ranging from preparing the physical space of a dental practice and getting patients back into the office to identifying production opportunities and customized strategies to recover revenue lost due to the pandemic.

To preview the lineup of speakers and to register for the presentation, visit www.henryscheindigital.com/covid19-practice-recovery.

Access Practical Resources and Information

Henry Schein's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Center features information of practical use for health care professionals, including a section devoted to applying for relief under the CARES Act and a preventive maintenance checklist for practices experiencing an extended closure. The site also includes the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on infection prevention and control as well as Henry Schein's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Education Center, featuring webinars focused on helping practitioners manage through the crisis.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebok.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.