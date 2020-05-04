CAD MicroSolutions Set to Break 3D Printing Speed Barrier with Nexa3D Partnership

Through Nexa3D's partnership with CAD MicroSolutions, the NXE400 will enable the Canadian engineering and manufacturing community to break the size and speed barriers of traditional additive manufacturing. (Photo: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAD MicroSolutions Inc., a leading service partner and distributor of 3D technology in Canada, has signed an Elite Reseller Agreement with Nexa3D to distribute the NXE400 in Canada, reaching a new milestone in its ability to innovate and accelerate the Canadian additive manufacturing industry.

The Nexa3D NXE400 will be added to the CAD MicroSolutions Additive Manufacturing Customer Experience Centre (CEC), home to the world’s best-in-class design and manufacturing brands including SOLIDWORKS, 3DEXPERIENCE, HCL CAMWorks, HP JetFusion, Markforged, Ultimaker, BigRep, Formlabs, Nano Dimension, SWOOD, SMAP, DriveWorks, GOM, Materialize Magics, DyeMansion, and now Nexa3D.

The NXE400 is Nexa3D’s flagship printer; its unmatched capabilities will enable the Canadian engineering and manufacturing community to break the size and speed barriers of traditional additive manufacturing.

It takes current 3D printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband, reaching six times the speed and 2.5 times the volume of all other comparable 3D printers on the market, and printing up to 19 liters of part volume at speeds of up to 1Z centimeter per minute. The NXE400 also features optional washing and curing units that together automate and reduce the time to produce ready-to-use functional prototypes and production parts from hours to just minutes.

Nexa3D recently joined Henkel’s Open Materials Platform with the goal of expanding the capabilities of its ultrafast production stereolithography technology, and announced the availability of Nexa3D 3843-xABS Black with mechanical properties that allow for very accurate prints on Nexa3D printers. The material is ideal for a wide variety of applications including arms, levers and brackets, and other mechanical assemblies used in robotics, automation machinery and manufacturing stations, in addition to parts and systems for a variety of last mile transportation vehicles, including drones.

CAD MicroSolutions’ announcement comes as 3D printing capabilities continue to prove themselves vital in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Just two weeks ago, Nexa3D launched a service to deliver NexaShield PPE, a groundbreaking initiative in the midst of COVID-19 that harnesses the power of 3D printing to produce protective gear for healthcare and other essential workers on the frontlines with capacity to manufacture up to 10,000 face shields per week from its facility in Ventura, CA.

“This is an exciting time for the additive manufacturing team at CAD MicroSolutions and our customers in Canada,” said CAD MicroSolutions President Darren Gornall. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the national news countless stories of how additive manufacturing enabled rapid innovation in the production of PPE. We see the NXE400’s ability to produce production parts in minutes as a game changer.”

“The 3D printing industry is a global endeavor, and its innovation supersedes borders. So, I’m delighted to expand our partnership with Canada and unite the speed, power and capabilities of the Nexa3D brand with the powerful customer relationships and influence of CAD MicroSolutions in Canada,” said Nexa3D CEO Avi Reichental.

With offices in Quebec (Montreal), Ontario (Toronto and Cambridge), Alberta (Calgary), and British Columbia (New Westminster), CAD MicroSolutions has an expansive network of customers nationwide leveraging the SOLIDWORKS portfolio and Dassault 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Driven by their goal to support their clients throughout the entire product development lifecycle, CAD MicroSolutions has formed several new partnerships with leaders in Industry 4.0 technology. It is uniquely positioned to help clients enable innovation across Canada, selling and supporting 3D printing solutions, virtual and augmented reality, as well as design automation software, training and consultation to help clients in mechatronics innovate, design and succeed.

“Our partnership with Nexa3D is geared towards helping our customers break down the barriers of traditional additive manufacturing,” said CAD MicroSolutions Director of Additive Manufacturing Hargurdeep (Deep) Singh. “Partners and clients will have the ability to literally see their parts emerge in minutes.”

Individuals are welcome to schedule an appointment to visit CAD MicroSolutions’ Customer Experience Centre to see the NXE400 in person and to experience this next generation of technology, and to strategize on how to apply these innovations to transform their business in this new industrial era.

About CAD MicroSolutions

CAD MicroSolutions headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with offices in British Columbia (New Westminster), Alberta (Calgary), Ontario (Toronto and Cambridge), and Quebec (Montreal), has been providing engineers, designers and manufacturers with 3D technology and training for the entire product development lifecycle since 1983. CAD MicroSolutions is uniquely positioned to help their clients enable innovation across Canada, selling and supporting 3D design automation software, PLM, Advanced Simulation, Digital Manufacturing, 3D printing solutions, 3D Scanning and Metrology, virtual and augmented reality, backed by certified training and consulting services. For more information about CAD MicroSolutions, please visit www.cadmicro.com or call 1-888-401-5885.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D makes ultrafast industrial grade stereolithography 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute, drastically reducing 3D printing cycles of precision functional parts from hours to minutes. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.