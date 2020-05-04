iFit Interactive Fitness Donates One Million Masks to State of Utah

LOGAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iFit, the leader in interactive connected fitness technology, announces the donation of one million medical-grade surgical masks to the State of Utah.

“We’re proud to have iFit Interactive Fitness headquartered in Utah, and I sincerely appreciate iFit’s ability and desire to be part of the solution to COVID-19 — both for the state of Utah and the nation as a whole,” said Governor Gary R. Herbert. “We are immensely thankful for this donation. These masks will provide critical PPE for Utahns and our frontline workers as we move forward into the stabilization phase of our Utah Leads Together Plan 2.0.”

“Helping people stay healthy is what we do every day in our business,” said Scott Watterson, CEO and Chairman of iFit. “We know exercise provides real physical and mental health benefits to people during a pandemic. Masks also provide a real health benefit. Donating these masks is a natural extension of our mission to help people lead healthy and balanced lives.”

In addition to the masks donated to the State of Utah, iFit will also provide a box of masks to each of its 1,400 employees. iFit will also provide an additional supply of masks to the City of Logan, Logan Regional Hospital, Logan police and fire departments, Utah State University, Cache Valley Hospital, local nursing homes, and essential workers in the Logan, Utah area where the company has its international headquarters.

“In the end, this is not necessarily about masks—it’s about people,” Watterson said. “It’s about helping people — in whatever way you can. Donating these masks is one way we could help.”

“We invite other Utah companies to continue to assist their communities where and how they can,” Watterson said.

