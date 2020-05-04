Hewlett Packard Enterprise Delivers the Cloud Experience Everywhere with the General Availability of HPE GreenLake Central

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced that HPE GreenLake Central, unveiled in December 2019, is now generally available for HPE GreenLake customers. This advanced software platform provides customers with a consistent cloud experience for all their applications and data, through an online operations console that runs, manages and optimizes their entire hybrid cloud estate. In addition, HPE is introducing enhancements to its as-a-Service portfolio with support for data management and file storage, and an enhanced co-location offering through partnerships with Cohesity, Qumulo, and CyrusOne, respectively.

HPE GreenLake brings the modern cloud experience to customers’ applications, data and workloads in their locations in a self-serve, pay-per-use, scale up-and-down way and managed as-a-Service by HPE. This allows customers to free up capital, boost operational and financial flexibility and enable talent to accelerate what’s next for their business. HPE GreenLake is the market leading platform for delivering on-premises IT as-a-Service, and one of the fastest-growing businesses in HPE with more than 800 enterprise customers worldwide and over 500 partners selling today. HPE GreenLake’s unique metering, cost control, software IP, and backing from HPE Financial Services and HPE Pointnext Services provide a differentiated solution on top of HPE’s industry leading hardware portfolio that competitors cannot match.

HPE GreenLake Central is the only platform on the market which enables customers to:

Manage their entire hybrid estate, provisioning instances and redeploying resources in on-premises environments with the same speed and agility as off-premises.

Monitor and run off-premises costs and compliance in AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as on-premises environments.

The platform suggests ways to prioritize spend through integration with Azure Access Manager and AWS Access Manager.

Achieve better business outcomes for developers, IT operations, and line of business leaders with the platform’s unique insights and recommended actions for security, capacity, cost, compliance, and resource utilization across the hybrid estate.

Access their own consumption metrics and analytics in order to dynamically optimize the placement of workloads based on the factors most important to them – such as cost, governance, security, or interdependence with other systems.

“The transformation to digital healthcare is accelerating like never before. Our mission is to empower our clinicians with the right technological support and access to tools that they need in order to act fast, gain insights and deliver meaningful patient outcomes,” said Stella Ward, Chief Digital Officer at Canterbury District Health Board in New Zealand. “HPE GreenLake Central gives us a simple-to-use single point of access to dashboards and reports which help us ensure regulatory compliance in our hybrid estate as well as optimize our cloud spend so we can deliver new features and functionality to our staff much faster.”

Today, over 250 early adopter customers are using HPE GreenLake Central to drive their digital transformation initiatives and achieve better business outcomes.

“HPE GreenLake has gained universal appeal as it uniquely addresses what the market requires for in an ideal as-a-Service experience,” said Keith White, Senior Vice President and General Manager of HPE GreenLake. “With continued high demand for hybrid offerings from our customers, HPE GreenLake Central is an innovative leap forward that enables our customers to choose the cloud destination that makes the most sense based on cost, performance, governance and compliance. It gives developers and line of business decision-makers ways to create and innovate at the speed they need to compete in today’s market.”

Expanded HPE GreenLake Services for Data Management and File Storage

Building on its robust portfolio of on-premises pay-per-use services1, HPE is introducing new HPE GreenLake converged data management and modern file storage service offerings with Cohesity and Qumulo, respectively.

The exponential growth in backup and unstructured data has made it increasingly difficult for enterprises to protect, manage, and gain insights from their data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. HPE GreenLake with Cohesity allows businesses to leverage Cohesity’s enterprise-class converged data management platform together with HPE GreenLake’s flexible, pay-per-use consumption model2. This offering builds on the OEM partnership between HPE and Cohesity, allowing customers to eliminate mass data fragmentation, simplify management of data across locations, and do more with their data, so they can leverage it for business intelligence.

Organizations are also increasingly challenged to get value out of their data to drive business decisions, build products, and remain competitive. Qumulo’s hybrid file software enables active workloads to securely create, analyze, and collaborate with applications in the datacenter and in the cloud. Qumulo’s software, delivered through HPE GreenLake, enables data-driven innovations while containing costs. Qumulo’s built-in, real-time data analytics available through HPE GreenLake’s on-demand model, helps customers deliver results while significantly saving costs.

To access the Cohesity and Qumulo services, customers can work with HPE or HPE’s value-added partners to define the right solutions.

Expanded HPE GreenLake Services for Co-location Facilities

HPE GreenLake with co-location offers the benefits of a public cloud experience while letting customers keep full control of the IT with the advantages of co-location. This relieves customers from the capital expenditures and the burden of running a datacenter in their own premises.

HPE first announced its partnership with CyrusOne in June 2019, addressing customers who wished to leverage an external datacenter facility for their HPE GreenLake applications. Building on this momentum, HPE and CyrusOne are now expanding their partnership to enable faster end-to-end service delivery and one place billing: HPE GreenLake is now delivered with the simplicity of a single contract, invoice, and point of contact with CyrusOne. Furthermore, the two companies are offering customers the option of co-location for any HPE GreenLake solution, hosted in any CyrusOne datacenter globally, giving customers additional geographic flexibility to meet the specific requirements of their business.

CyrusOne’s datacenter architecture offers services designed to support the diversity of client workloads regardless of scale or density, delivering capabilities previously only available to the largest cloud providers and Fortune 1000 companies.

