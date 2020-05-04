HelloFresh, The City of Newark, and Table to Table Team Up to Feed Over 250,000 Newark Residents in Need

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal-kit company, has teamed up with Mayor Ras J. Baraka, the City of Newark, and food-rescue organization Table to Table to provide over 250,000 meals to Newark residents in need. This partnership provides assistance to community members who may be facing hardship during the coronavirus pandemic and safely gives them access to nutritious food. Each meal kit consists of fresh ingredients and a step-by-step recipe card to make a meal of their choosing or wholesome HelloFresh recipes like Cheesy Chicken and Bean Taco Skillets or Creamy Honey Mustard Chicken with Sweet Potatoes & Green Beans.

Over the next six months, the free meal kits will be assembled every Wednesday at John F. Kennedy Recreation Center in partnership with the City of Newark and Table to Table and then delivered directly to some of the city’s more vulnerable residents. The recipients each receive two meal kits with enough fresh ingredients to make eight complete meals along with a bag of fresh fruit.

“At a time when Newark is facing one of the greatest crises in history, one of our greatest corporate citizens is stepping up and partnering with us to bring relief to residents in need,” Mayor Baraka said. “HelloFresh’s free meal kits will provide highly nutritious meals for thousands of Newark residents during this coronavirus pandemic and I’m thankful for their commitment to our city.”

HelloFresh, which operates its meal kit distribution facility and customer service center in Newark, is the leader in delivering delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes to households worldwide. As an ongoing contributor to Table to Table’s efforts in feeding the local community, HelloFresh is stepping up its donation contributions to support the local Newark community coping with impacts of the coronavirus crisis. Adding to its efforts, HelloFresh is also leveraging its “Donate a Box” program in which customers generously opt to donate the value of their meal kit to help supply the fresh food for this program.

“At HelloFresh, we understand the value of sharing a home-cooked meal with loved ones and are more committed than ever to making fresh, delicious food available to all of our communities,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh US. “Newark is the center of our operations and we are proud to partner with Mayor Baraka and Table to Table to feed our neighbors during this incredibly challenging time.”

“HelloFresh has been an extraordinary partner of Table to Table’s since the company first came to Newark. Their generosity has been a game-changer in providing accessibility to fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the city, growing our network of no-cost, fresh produce markets and centralized distribution hubs serving schools, pantries, struggling families and programs reaching every vulnerable population. Their effort to help meet the current increased demand for fresh food is a testament to their support of this city and we couldn’t be more grateful for this exceptional joint venture”, said Ilene Isaacs, Executive Director of Table to Table.

ABOUT HELLOFRESH:

HelloFresh SE is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and France. In 2019, HelloFresh delivered over 280 million meals and reached close to 3 million active customers in the fourth quarter of 2019. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.