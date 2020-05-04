Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia Implements Guidewire InsuranceNow

RICHMOND, Va. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia (Mutual Assurance Society), Virginia’s oldest Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance company, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform P&C insurers rely upon, today announced that Mutual Assurance Society has successfully implemented Guidewire InsuranceNow to modernize the way it operates for business growth. The company implemented InsuranceNow for its homeowners, dwelling fire/property, and umbrella lines of business in the state of Virginia.

“We selected InsuranceNow because we needed a cohesive, comprehensive system to increase our customer service levels and accommodate our future needs,” said Jeff Wrobel, president and chief executive officer, Mutual Assurance Society. “We have seen improved customer service by enabling our members to interact with us more quickly and efficiently, and in a much more complete and thorough manner.”

“It’s nice to be on a modern core system in the cloud, with Guidewire managing the maintenance and updates, so we can focus on our core competency: providing our policyholders with the very best insurance and service we can offer,” said Jon Sisk, vice president, Information Technologies, Mutual Assurance Society. “We sleep better at night knowing that Guidewire is hosting the system.”

“We are grateful for our partnership and collaboration and congratulate Mutual Assurance Society on its successful InsuranceNow implementation,” said David Burns, vice president, Professional Services, InsuranceNow, Guidewire Software. “We are thrilled that InsuranceNow is providing Mutual Assurance Society with a value-based P&C core platform as a cloud service to continue its mission of providing members with quality insurance protection at a reasonable cost.”

About Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia

Founded in 1794, the Society is a mutual assessment property and casualty insurance company and is operated as a pure mutual for the sole benefit of its member policyholders. The Society conducts its business on the assessment plan whereby the Society’s Board of Directors establishes the initial premiums to be charged each policyholder and thereafter the Board levies an annual assessment. The annual assessment cannot exceed two hundred percent of the policy premium. One of the most financially sound insurance companies in existence today, the Society is currently rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and A” (unsurpassed) by Demotech, Inc. For more information, please visit https://mutual-assurance.com/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, we were privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.