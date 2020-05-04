SONIC Drive-In Thanks Teachers With $1 Million Donation Match

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SONIC® Drive-In celebrates Teacher Appreciation Month in May differently this year. Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC is donating $1 million to public school teachers to recognize the entrepreneurial spirit driving teachers to meet their students’ learning needs through distance learning.

“Teachers across the country face new and complex challenges to keep their students learning right now,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president of public relations for SONIC. “We invite everyone to join us tomorrow in supporting public school teachers who are keeping their students learning even as schools are closed. SONIC will match every donation to DonorsChoose to help teachers with distance learning, up to $1 million. Through the donation match, we will collectively be able to help teachers obtain resources for their students and will continue to empower them throughout the year.”

SONIC’s $1 million donation match happens on Teacher Appreciation Day, Tuesday, May 5. SONIC guests and fans can visit DonorsChoose and donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support in providing their students with essential education resources. SONIC will match each donation dollar for dollar, up to $1 million.

SONIC is committed to helping teachers now in this time of need, and all year long. Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC has donated more than $15.6 million to public school teachers, helping over 21,000 teachers and 4.6 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities, and to explore public school teacher projects in need of support.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.