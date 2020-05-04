Aramark Salutes America’s Healthcare Heroes

This National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and National Hospital Week (May 10-16), Aramark salutes the strength and courage of frontline medical professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) salutes the strength and courage of frontline medical professionals. In recognition of their tireless efforts and in celebration of National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and National Hospital Week (May 10-16), Aramark announced today it has made a donation to the American Red Cross Coronavirus Outbreak Fund in their honor.

Across the country, hospitals and healthcare systems are the epicenters in the battle against the coronavirus, and Aramark has been proudly supporting the needs of frontline workers in critical areas such as food nutrition services, environmental services, and facilities management.

“We thank the doctors, nurses and all the dedicated healthcare heroes for keeping us healthy and safe, not just during this public health crisis, but every day,” said John Zillmer, Aramark’s Chief Executive Officer. “Aramark is proud to stand with you and to help our healthcare partners rapidly respond to the critical needs created by COVID-19.”

Last month, Aramark partnered with the Debra and Leon Black Family, the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, Robin Hood and the American Red Cross to launch “NYC Healthcare Heroes Fund” and provide up to 500,000 packages of food, household and personal care products to NYC hospital staff on the front lines combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, alleviating the burden of having to shop for themselves and their families.

In hospitals nationwide, Aramark is performing essential work and providing resources for healthcare workers and patients fighting the virus, in services areas such as:

Food and Nutrition Services

During this crisis, Aramark continues to operate uninterrupted, full scale nutritional and dining services and is ensuring food safety and quality for patients and essential employees. Aramark also understands the stress and time constraints that this pandemic is placing on healthcare workers. That’s why, for example, Aramark has created pop-up grocery stores for hospital personnel to have access to the essentials they need.

Environmental Services

Sanitation is more critical than ever, and every day Aramark’s environmental services teams ensure that hospitals and patient rooms are maintained to the highest level of cleanliness. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, these teams have installed decontamination tents in ambulance bays and waiting rooms, worked with manufacturers and major suppliers to support innovative mask sterilization, and helped secure PPE.

Facilities Management

Aramark provides facilities management, operations, and engineering services. This team responds to a variety of emergency needs, such as patient room modifications, surge spaces for patient care, mechanical systems validation, and maintenance oversight. Aramark associates, for example, are engineering drive-thru COVID clinics and validating the performance on ventilators.

Alternate Care Facilities Services

As cities across the country establish and erect alternate care facilities, or temporary field hospitals, to house beds and provide care for patients, Aramark has mobilized its emergency relief and large scale event expertise to aid operations. This includes providing environmental services and preparing meals for patients and medical staff.

Aramark partners with more than 400 healthcare facilities across the U.S. To learn more about Aramark’s Healthcare division, please visit https://www.aramark.com/industries/healthcare/hospitals-healthcare-facilities.

