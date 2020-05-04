Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned First Nation Group Awarded ECAT For $47.5M

NICEVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Nation Group, the premier Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Women-Owned Small Business, and HUBZone medical-surgical distributor to the Federal Government, announced today that the company received a five-year Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Electronic Catalog (ECAT) award (Contract No. SPE2DH-20-D-0037) valued at $47.5M. Effective May 1, 2020, the 265 products added will provide Government customers with greater access to sleep therapy, oxygen therapy, respiratory, and anesthesia products and supplies using a cost-efficient pricing structure.

DLA Troop Support’s Medical Supply Chain developed ECAT to streamline its business practices and expand its range of procurement options. ECAT is an internet solution that uses the latest technology for ordering, distribution, and payment, providing the Department of Defense and other Federal agencies access to multiple manufacturers’ and distributors’ commercial catalogs at discounted prices.

“ECAT has fundamentally transformed the way we deliver medical products to veterans and military personnel,” said Cheryl Nilsson, Owner and CEO of First Nation Group. “We are proud to be an integral part of the ECAT system and will continue to explore opportunities to expedite delivery of quality healthcare products to our nation's veterans and all those who serve worldwide.”

First Nation Group, a purpose-driven company, entered the Government market with their first Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) in 1992, focusing primarily on sleep and respiratory therapy solutions. Today, the company offers home and acute care products, supplies, and services to all U.S. Federal agencies with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as their largest customer.

“The streamlined and efficient nature of ECAT coupled with First Nation Group’s capabilities – 98% same day fill rates, less than 1% error rate, and delivery to customers within 2-3 business days – ultimately means better, quicker healthcare to the end user who is often a veteran. That’s the critical piece,” said Steve Baugh, President of First Nation Group. “This contract is another step in the right direction in our decades long partnership with VA, DLA, and other government customers.”

About First Nation Group

First Nation Group is the premier Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Women-Owned Small Business, and HUBZone distributor of medical-surgical equipment and supplies to the U.S. Federal Government. Since 1992, First Nation Group has been at the forefront of the medical equipment industry delivering superior products, service, and support while giving back generously. As an industry leader, the 160+ employees take pride in representing leading manufacturers in providing compliant, cost-effective solutions of the most well-respected product lines with extensive TAA national distribution facilities in Fort Myers, Florida, Denver, Colorado and Detroit, Michigan.

First Nation Group is headquartered in Niceville, Florida, with administrative offices in Fort Myers, Ann Arbor, and suburban Philadelphia. Learn more about our purpose-driven business at First Nation Group.