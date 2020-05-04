Teva and Celltrion Healthcare Announce the Launch of TRUXIMA® (rituximab-abbs) Injection for Rheumatoid Arthritis, the Only Biosimilar to Rituxan® (rituximab) Available in the United States for This Indication

TEL AVIV, Israel & PARSIPPANY, N.J. & INCHEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), and Celltrion Healthcare, Co., Ltd. (KRX KOSDAQ:091990), today announced that TRUXIMA® (rituximab-abbs) injection is now available in the United States for the treatment of:

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) in combination with methotrexate in adult patients with moderately-to severely-active RA who have inadequate response to one or more TNF antagonist therapies

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) (Wegener’s Granulomatosis) and Microscopic Polyangiitis (MPA) in adult patients in combination with glucocorticoids

TRUXIMA is the only biosimilar to the reference product Rituxan®1 (rituximab) available to treat rheumatoid arthritis in the United States. See important safety information below including Boxed Warning regarding fatal infusion-related reactions, severe mucocutaneous reactions, hepatitis B virus reactivation and progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy.

“We are proud to make TRUXIMA available to patients and providers as a treatment option for these indications, especially as this is the only rituximab biosimilar indicated for rheumatoid arthritis,” said Brendan O’Grady, Executive Vice President, North America Commercial, Teva. “Following the launch of our other biosimilar earlier this year, we remain focused on our commitment to lower healthcare costs and increase price competition through the availability of biosimilars.”

Celltrion Healthcare and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. entered into an exclusive partnership in October 2016 for Teva to commercialize TRUXIMA in the U.S. and Canada. In May 2019, TRUXIMA was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to match all of the reference product’s oncology indications described below.

“We are pleased that patients in the United States can now have access to TRUXIMA for these new indications,” said Mr. Hyoung-Ki Kim, Vice Chairman at Celltrion Healthcare. “We believe that the continued use of biosimilars in the U.S. market will contribute to addressing unmet needs for patients and providers.”

Earlier this year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) granted pass-through status for TRUXIMA in the hospital outpatient setting. The Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC or “list price”) for TRUXIMA will be 10 percent lower than the reference product. TRUXIMA is expected to be available through primary wholesalers at a WAC of $845.55 per 100mg vial and $4,227.75 per 500mg vial. Actual costs to individual patients and providers for TRUXIMA are anticipated to be lower than WAC because WAC does not account for additional rebates and discounts that may apply. Savings on out-of-pocket costs may vary depending on the patient’s insurance payer and eligibility for participation in the assistance program.

Teva also offers dedicated patient support services through the CORE program. CORE is available to help eligible patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals navigate the reimbursement process. CORE offers a range of services, including benefits verification and coverage determination, support for precertification and prior authorization, assistance with coverage guidelines and claims investigation, and support through the claims and appeals process. A savings program is also available for eligible commercially insured patients. To learn more, please visit TevaCORE.com.

Please see the Important Safety Information below including the Boxed Warning regarding fatal infusion-related reactions, severe mucocutaneous reactions, hepatitis B virus reactivation and progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. For more information, please see the full prescribing information.

Indications

TRUXIMA (rituximab-abbs) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL)

Relapsed or refractory, low-grade or follicular, CD20-positive, B-cell NHL as a single agent

Previously untreated follicular, CD20-positive, B-cell NHL in combination with first-line chemotherapy and, in patients achieving a complete or partial response to a rituximab product in combination with chemotherapy, as single-agent maintenance therapy

Non-progressing (including stable disease), low-grade, CD20-positive, B-cell NHL as a single agent after first-line cyclophosphamide, vincristine, and prednisone (CVP) chemotherapy

Previously untreated diffuse large B-cell, CD20-positive NHL in combination with cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone (CHOP) or other anthracycline-based chemotherapy regimens

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

In combination with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide (FC), for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated and previously treated CD20-positive CLL

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

In combination with methotrexate, for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active RA who have had an inadequate response to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antagonist therapies

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) (Wegener’s Granulomatosis) and Microscopic Polyangiitis (MPA)

In combination with glucocorticoids, for the treatment of adult patients with GPA and MPA

Important Safety Information

WARNING: FATAL INFUSION-RELATED REACTIONS, SEVERE MUCOCUTANEOUS REACTIONS, HEPATITIS B VIRUS REACTIVATION and PROGRESSIVE MULTIFOCAL LEUKOENCEPHALOPATHY Infusion-Related Reactions: Administration of rituximab products, including TRUXIMA, can result in serious, including fatal, infusion-related reactions. Deaths within 24 hours of rituximab infusion have occurred. Approximately 80% of fatal infusion-related reactions occurred in association with the first infusion. Monitor patients closely. Discontinue TRUXIMA infusion for severe reactions and provide medical treatment for Grade 3 or 4 infusion-related reactions Severe Mucocutaneous Reactions: Severe, including fatal, mucocutaneous reactions can occur in patients receiving rituximab products Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Reactivation: HBV reactivation can occur in patients treated with rituximab products, in some cases resulting in fulminant hepatitis, hepatic failure, and death. Screen all patients for HBV infection before treatment initiation, and monitor patients during and after treatment with TRUXIMA. Discontinue TRUXIMA and concomitant medications in the event of HBV reactivation Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML), including fatal PML, can occur in patients receiving rituximab products

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Infusion-Related Reactions - Rituximab products can cause severe, including fatal, infusion-related reactions. Severe reactions typically occurred during the first infusion with time to onset of 30-120 minutes. Rituximab product-induced infusion-related reactions and sequelae include urticaria, hypotension, angioedema, hypoxia, bronchospasm, pulmonary infiltrates, acute respiratory distress syndrome, myocardial infarction, ventricular fibrillation, cardiogenic shock, anaphylactoid events, or death

Premedicate patients with an antihistamine and acetaminophen prior to dosing. For RA, GPA, and MPA patients, methylprednisolone 100 mg intravenously or its equivalent is recommended 30 minutes prior to each infusion. Institute medical management (e.g. glucocorticoids, epinephrine, bronchodilators, or oxygen) for infusion-related reactions as needed. Depending on the severity of the infusion-related reaction and the required interventions, temporarily or permanently discontinue TRUXIMA. Resume infusion at a minimum 50% reduction in rate after symptoms have resolved. Closely monitor the following patients: those with pre-existing cardiac or pulmonary conditions, those who experienced prior cardiopulmonary adverse reactions, and those with high numbers of circulating malignant cells (≥25,000/mm3)

Severe Mucocutaneous Reactions - Mucocutaneous reactions, some with fatal outcome, can occur in patients treated with rituximab products. These reactions include paraneoplastic pemphigus, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, lichenoid dermatitis, vesiculobullous dermatitis, and toxic epidermal necrolysis. The onset of these reactions has been variable and includes reports with onset on the first day of rituximab exposure. Discontinue TRUXIMA in patients who experience a severe mucocutaneous reaction. The safety of re-administration of rituximab products to patients with severe mucocutaneous reactions has not been determined

Hepatitis B Virus Reactivation - Hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation, in some cases resulting in fulminant hepatitis, hepatic failure and death, can occur in patients treated with drugs classified as CD20-directed cytolytic antibodies, including rituximab products. Cases have been reported in patients who are hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) positive and also in patients who are HBsAg negative but are hepatitis B core antibody (anti-HBc) positive. Reactivation also has occurred in patients who appear to have resolved hepatitis B infection (i.e., HBsAg negative, anti-HBc positive and hepatitis B surface antibody [anti-HBs] positive)

HBV reactivation is defined as an abrupt increase in HBV replication manifesting as a rapid increase in serum HBV DNA levels or detection of HBsAg in a person who was previously HBsAg negative and anti-HBc positive. Reactivation of HBV replication is often followed by hepatitis, i.e., increase in transaminase levels. In severe cases increase in bilirubin levels, liver failure, and death can occur

Screen all patients for HBV infection by measuring HBsAg and anti-HBc before initiating treatment with TRUXIMA. For patients who show evidence of prior hepatitis B infection (HBsAg positive [regardless of antibody status] or HBsAg negative but anti-HBc positive), consult with physicians with expertise in managing hepatitis B regarding monitoring and consideration for HBV antiviral therapy before and/or during TRUXIMA treatment

Monitor patients with evidence of current or prior HBV infection for clinical and laboratory signs of hepatitis or HBV reactivation during and for several months following TRUXIMA therapy. HBV reactivation has been reported up to 24 months following completion of rituximab therapy

In patients who develop reactivation of HBV while on TRUXIMA, immediately discontinue TRUXIMA and any concomitant chemotherapy, and institute appropriate treatment. Insufficient data exist regarding the safety of resuming TRUXIMA treatment in patients who develop HBV reactivation. Resumption of TRUXIMA treatment in patients whose HBV reactivation resolves should be discussed with physicians with expertise in managing HBV

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML) - JC virus infection resulting in PML and death can occur in rituximab product-treated patients with hematologic malignancies. The majority of patients with hematologic malignancies diagnosed with PML received rituximab in combination with chemotherapy or as part of a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. Most cases of PML were diagnosed within 12 months of their last infusion of rituximab

Consider the diagnosis of PML in any patient presenting with new-onset neurologic manifestations. Evaluation of PML includes, but is not limited to, consultation with a neurologist, brain MRI, and lumbar puncture

Discontinue TRUXIMA and consider discontinuation or reduction of any concomitant chemotherapy or immunosuppressive therapy in patients who develop PML

Tumor Lysis Syndrome (TLS) - Acute renal failure, hyperkalemia, hypocalcemia, hyperuricemia, or hyperphosphatemia from tumor lysis, sometimes fatal, can occur within 12-24 hours after the first infusion of rituximab products in patients with NHL. A high number of circulating malignant cells ( ≥25,000/mm3) or high tumor burden, confers a greater risk of TLS

Administer aggressive intravenous hydration and anti-hyperuricemic therapy in patients at high risk for TLS. Correct electrolyte abnormalities, monitor renal function and fluid balance, and administer supportive care, including dialysis as indicated

Infections - Serious, including fatal, bacterial, fungal, and new or reactivated viral infections can occur during and following the completion of rituximab product-based therapy. Infections have been reported in some patients with prolonged hypogammaglobulinemia (defined as hypogammaglobulinemia >11 months after rituximab exposure). New or reactivated viral infections included cytomegalovirus, herpes simplex virus, parvovirus B19, varicella zoster virus, West Nile virus, and hepatitis B and C. Discontinue TRUXIMA for serious infections and institute appropriate anti-infective therapy. TRUXIMA is not recommended for use in patients with severe, active infections

Cardiovascular Adverse Reactions - Cardiac adverse reactions, including ventricular fibrillation, myocardial infarction, and cardiogenic shock may occur in patients receiving rituximab products. Discontinue infusions for serious or life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias. Perform cardiac monitoring during and after all infusions of TRUXIMA for patients who develop clinically significant arrhythmias, or who have a history of arrhythmia or angina

Renal Toxicity - Severe, including fatal, renal toxicity can occur after rituximab product administration in patients with NHL. Renal toxicity has occurred in patients who experience tumor lysis syndrome and in patients with NHL administered concomitant cisplatin therapy during clinical trials. The combination of cisplatin and TRUXIMA is not an approved treatment regimen. Monitor closely for signs of renal failure and discontinue TRUXIMA in patients with a rising serum creatinine or oliguria

Bowel Obstruction and Perforation - Abdominal pain, bowel obstruction and perforation, in some cases leading to death, can occur in patients receiving rituximab in combination with chemotherapy. In postmarketing reports, the mean time to documented gastrointestinal perforation was 6 (range 1-77) days in patients with NHL. Evaluate if symptoms of obstruction such as abdominal pain or repeated vomiting occur

Immunization - The safety of immunization with live viral vaccines following rituximab product therapy has not been studied and vaccination with live virus vaccines is not recommended before or during treatment

Prior to initiating TRUXIMA physicians should ensure patients’ vaccinations and immunizations are up-to-date with guidelines. Administration of any non-live vaccines should occur at least 4 weeks prior to a course of TRUXIMA

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity - Based on human data, rituximab products can cause fetal harm due to B-cell lymphocytopenia in infants exposed to rituximab in-utero. Advise pregnant women of the risk to a fetus. Females of childbearing potential should use effective contraception while receiving TRUXIMA and for 12 months following the last dose of TRUXIMA

Concomitant Use With Other Biologic Agents and DMARDS Other Than Methotrexate

Observe patients closely for signs of infection if biologic agents and/or DMARDs are used concomitantly as limited safety data is available.

Use of concomitant immunosuppressants other than corticosteroids has not been studied in GPA or MPA patients exhibiting peripheral B-cell depletion following treatment with rituximab products

Use in RA Patients Who Have Not Had Prior Inadequate Response to TNF Antagonists

TRUXIMA should only be used in patients who have had a prior inadequate response to one or more TNF antagonist

Most common adverse reactions in clinical trials of NHL (≥25%) were: infusion-related reactions, fever, lymphopenia, chills, infection, and asthenia

Most common adverse reactions in clinical trials of CLL (≥25%) were: infusion-related reactions and neutropenia

Most common adverse reactions in clinical trials of RA (≥10%) were: upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, urinary tract infection, and bronchitis (other important adverse reactions include infusion-related reactions, serious infections, and cardiovascular events)

Most common adverse reactions in clinical trials of GPA and MPA (≥15%) were: infections, nausea, diarrhea, headache, muscle spasms, anemia, peripheral edema, and infusion-related reactions

Nursing Mothers - There are no data on the presence of rituximab in human milk, the effect on the breastfed child, or the effect on milk production. Since many drugs including antibodies are present in human milk, advise a lactating woman not to breastfeed during treatment and for at least 6 months after the last dose of TRUXIMA due to the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants

About TRUXIMA®

TRUXIMA (rituximab-abbs) is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved biosimilar to RITUXAN® (rituximab) for the treatment of: adult patients with CD20-positive, B-cell NHL to be used as a single agent or in combination with chemotherapy or CLL in combination with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide (FC); for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in combination with methotrexate in adult patients with moderately-to severely-active RA who have inadequate response to one or more TNF antagonist therapies; and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) (Wegener’s Granulomatosis) and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) in adult patients in combination with glucocorticoids

TRUXIMA has the same mechanism of action as Rituxan and has demonstrated biosimilarity to Rituxan through a totality of evidence.

About Celltrion Healthcare, Co. Ltd.

Celltrion Healthcare conducts the worldwide marketing, sales and distribution of biological medicines developed by Celltrion, Inc. through an extensive global network that spans more than 120 different countries. Celltrion Healthcare’s products are manufactured at state-of-the-art mammalian cell culture facilities, designed and built to comply with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cGMP guidelines and the EU GMP guidelines.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

Teva's Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the launch of TRUXIMA Injection for Rheumatoid Arthritis in the United States, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to:

the commercial success of TRUXIMA;

our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace; consolidation of our customer base and commercial alliances among our customers; the increase in the number of competitors targeting generic opportunities and seeking U.S. market exclusivity for generic versions of significant products; competition for our specialty products, especially COPAXONE®, our leading medicine, which faces competition from existing and potential additional generic versions, competing glatiramer acetate products and orally-administered alternatives; the uncertainty of commercial success AJOVY® and AUSTEDO® ; competition from companies with greater resources and capabilities; delays in launches of new products and our ability to achieve expected results from investments in our product pipeline; ability to develop and commercialize biopharmaceutical products; efforts of pharmaceutical companies to limit the use of generics, including through legislation and regulations and the effectiveness of our patents and other measures to protect our intellectual property rights;

our business and operations in general, including: implementation of our restructuring plan announced in December 2017; our ability to attract, hire and retain highly skilled personnel; our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; compliance with anti-corruption, sanctions and trade control laws; manufacturing or quality control problems; interruptions in our supply chain including due to potential effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our operations in geographic locations impacted by the outbreak and on the business operations of our customers and suppliers; disruptions of information technology systems; breaches of our data security; variations in intellectual property laws; challenges associated with conducting business globally, including adverse effects of political or economic instability, major hostilities or terrorism; significant sales to a limited number of customers; our ability to successfully bid for suitable acquisition targets or licensing opportunities, or to consummate and integrate acquisitions; our prospects and opportunities for growth if we sell assets and potential difficulties related to the operation of our new global enterprise resource planning (ERP) system;

compliance, regulatory and litigation matters, including: increased legal and regulatory action in connection with public concern over the abuse of opioid medications in the U.S. and our ability to reach a final resolution of the remaining opioid-related litigation; costs and delays resulting from the extensive governmental regulation to which we are subject; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and reductions in pharmaceutical pricing, reimbursement and coverage; governmental investigations into S&M practices; potential liability for patent infringement; product liability claims; increased government scrutiny of our patent settlement agreements; failure to comply with complex Medicare and Medicaid reporting and payment obligations; and environmental risks;

and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

1 RITUXAN is a registered trademark of Genentech and Biogen.