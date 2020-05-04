The Standard Partners with Employee Navigator to Enhance Broker and Customer Experience

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Insurance Company (The Standard), a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals, has entered into a strategic partnership with Employee Navigator. The software company is a national leader in streamlining benefits and compliance processes for brokers and HR departments, making them a top choice for The Standard to partner with to simplify offering life, disability, dental, vision and supplemental insurance plans for its network of brokers.

“The Standard is proactively investing in benefits administration technologies that enhance our overall customer experience and our partnership with Employee Navigator allows us to do exactly that,” said Dayna Kirk, AVP of Voluntary at The Standard. “Our partnership streamlines the integration process and ensures brokers have the appropriate benefits administration support and tools they need to make their clients’ lives easier.”

Using Employee Navigator’s data file integration saves time and ensures data accuracy. The integration allows brokers to use Employee Navigator as their system of record, automatically notifying The Standard when any changes are made. Keeping both data systems in sync improves billing quality and allows for timely updates.

“Having partners like The Standard is critical to our mission of building software that makes running a business and dispersing information easier,” said George Reese, CEO of Employee Navigator. “This simplifies the back-end processes for brokers and allows them to provide their clients with better and more efficient service.”

The Standard is a family of businesses dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial products and services for groups and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, LLC, StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.

Employee Navigator is one of the fastest-growing SaaS-based benefits and HR platforms in the United States. The platform provides brokers and their clients with a single place to manage everything from new hire onboarding and online enrollments to ACA reporting and time-off tracking. For more information, visit www.employeenavigator.com.