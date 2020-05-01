dunnhumby Launch “Customer First Retail and COVID-19” Webinar Series with Retail Leader

dunnhumby, the global leader in Customer Data Science, is partnering with Retail Leader to co-host webinar series, “Customer First Retail and COVID-19: Life After the Curve,” beginning May 5, 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dunnhumby, the global leader in Customer Data Science, and Retail Leader announced today the complimentary webinar series, “Customer First Retail and COVID-19: Life After the Curve” which will begin on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 12:00 EDT. During the four part webinar series, which will run from May through the end of July, Retail Leader and Progressive Grocer editorial director Mike Troy and dunnhumby experts will tackle how retailers need to adapt their Customer Strategy now for life after the curve, and possible implications for their customer engagement, category management, and pricing and promotions strategies.

“The speed at which COVID-19 has turned every food retailer, every grocery worker and every consumer’s world upside down has been mind numbing,” said Jose Gomes, President of North America for dunnhumby. “In just days, consumers have had to adopt new behaviors, dramatically impacting how they shop, work and go about their daily lives. And, vulnerable consumers now rely on online ordering and delivery services they were once reluctant to try. The goal of this webinar series is to empower retailers now on how to prepare to successfully serve their customers after the 'COVID curve'.”

Session 1: Customer First Retail Strategy and COVID-19: Life After the Curve

Date: Tuesday, May 5

Time: 12:00pm Eastern Daylight Time

During the first webinar of the series, dunnhumby’s Jose Gomes, President for North America, and Eric Karlson, Head of Strategy for North America, will discuss:

dunnhumby’s model of the three phases of the COVID-19 pandemic

Insights and learnings from retailers around the globe

How retailers should prepare to adapt their customer strategy for the “new normal” of customer behaviors and expectations

Session 2: Customer First Engagement and COVID-19: Life After the Curve

Date: Thursday, May 28

Time: 12:00pm EDT

During the second webinar, dunnhumby’s Emily Turner, Head of Customer Engagement for North America, and John O’Reilly, Head of Customer Development for North America, will discuss:

The future of loyalty and reward programs and what retailers should do now to better align with the emotional and functional needs of customers after the curve

Communications strategies and tactics that are improving the digital customer experience

The best practices likely to continue to drive and grow customer engagement post COVID-19

Session 3: Customer First Category Management and COVID-19: Life After the Curve

Date: Thursday, July 9

Time: 12:00pm EDT

During the third webinar, dunnhumby’s Daryl Wehmeyer, Head of Category Management for North America, and John O’Reilly, Head of Customer Development for North America will discuss:

dunnhumby’s model of the current and future phases of the Coronavirus pandemic and implications for category management

Customers’ attitudes about shopping during COVID-19

How Retailers should manage their assortments during and after the Covid recovery to prepare themselves for the new normal

Session 4: Customer First Price & Promotions and COVID-19: Life After the Curve

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: 12:00pm EDT

During the fourth and final webinar of the series, dunnhumby’s Ted Eichten, Head of Price and Promotions for North America, and John O’Reilly, Head of Customer Development for North America will discuss:

Pricing strategies you can implement now to prepare for possible grocery price volatility and increased customer price sensitivity

Best practices to ensure promotions and trade funds deliver optimal results, based on customer preferences

The importance of capturing margin with the least impact to Customers as spending begins to normalize

Registration for the webinar series is free, and is available at: https://bit.ly/2SsBE3Z.

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.

Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail – one of the world’s most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data – dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, and Raley’s. For more information, visit www.dunnhumby.com.