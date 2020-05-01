LSU Pre-College Launches New Virtual Academy

BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LSU Pre-College announced today that it will be offering its summer academy as a virtual program for high school and middle school students to have an opportunity to extend their learning into the summer. The Virtual Academy is a 3-week program designed to offer a unique experience for rising ninth through twelfth grade students. Participants will explore a course of their interest while expanding their knowledge in their chosen discipline and learning from some of the brightest minds in the country.

LSU Pre-College’s traditional summer program would normally feature a residential component for students to experience LSU life on campus. However due to the coronavirus pandemic, all LSU in-person programming has been cancelled. In response to the cancellation, LSU Pre-College seized the opportunity to develop a new program and adapted their course offerings to fit within a virtual environment.

“ We are very excited to be able to continue offering an academic program throughout the summer,” stated LSU Pre-College Coordinator Spencer Roby. “ Although we couldn’t offer an in-person experience, we believe parents and students will be very pleased with the one-on-one and small group learning for a real-life academic experience.”

Students will participate in educational experiences where they will receive synchronous instruction consisting of live and online classes, engaging projects and activities. The program also offers a unique opportunity for students to receive one-on-one and small-group support in a variety of disciplines. To help prepare families and students, a learning kit including materials for the courses and an LSU t-shirt will be mailed prior to the start of the program.

The Virtual Academy offers four college preparatory courses for high school students and four educational experience courses specially designed for middle and high school students to begin learning how to participate in higher-education classes. College Prep courses will begin June 22, 2020 and will last until July 10, 2020. Interested participants are encouraged to register early before registration closes on May 29, 2020. LSU Pre-College is also offering a program featuring six High School Prep Courses that will take place from July 13, 2020 until July 31, 2020. Registration for the High School Prep Courses closes on June 12, 2020. For more information on the program and its offerings, please visit LSU Pre-College’s website.

About LSU Pre-College

LSU Pre-College is a unique program offering middle and high school students educational experiences where they can expand their knowledge in a chosen discipline and learn from the brightest minds in the country - LSU instructors and staff. Offering high-quality coursework and one of a kind experiences, LSU Pre-College provides a variety of options for students to fully prepare for their next step in life. Programs are held during the summer months of each year. For more information on the organization and its programs, please visit precollege.lsu.edu.