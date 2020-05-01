FanDuel Sportsbook Debuts in Colorado

BLACK HAWK, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FanDuel Group today announced the launch of the FanDuel Sportsbook app and online experience in Colorado. In partnership with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) and Golden Gates Casino Black Hawk, Colorado is the fifth state in the United States where the industry-leading FanDuel Sportsbook online and mobile platform is available. FanDuel is bringing its best-in-class online sports betting experience to sports fans in the Centennial State who can now place wagers across professional football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, soccer, table tennis, darts and tennis with a multitude of betting and payment options available.

The FanDuel Sportsbook is available for download via iOS and Android for residents and visitors to Colorado. At launch, the FanDuel Sportsbook will offer a daily free to play game called The ANYTHINGBOOK, where customers can test their sports and pop culture knowledge for the opportunity to win daily cash prizes. Each day, a new question will be posted and correct answers will be rewarded with $5 in site credit.

“Colorado is home to a passionate group of sports fans and we are incredibly excited to show them why FanDuel is the number one online sportsbook in the country,” said Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group. “Our free to play ANYTHINGBOOK game is designed to engage fans during this period of limited sporting events and introduce them to FanDuel Sportsbook’s unique features and markets.”

The FanDuel Sportsbook app in Colorado is simple, secure, and convenient, with a number of key features, including:

ANYTHINGBOOK Game: The FanDuel Sportsbook will post one free prop bet for customers in Colorado to select across sports, pop culture, TV, and more. Customers who answer the question correctly will win $5 in site credit.

The FanDuel Sportsbook will post one free prop bet for customers in Colorado to select across sports, pop culture, TV, and more. Customers who answer the question correctly will win $5 in site credit. Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first US Sportsbook to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app and the first to offer Single Game Parlays, which is the ability to build a parlay utilizing betting markets from the same game.

FanDuel was the first US Sportsbook to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app and the first to offer Single Game Parlays, which is the ability to build a parlay utilizing betting markets from the same game. New TV Campaign: FanDuel will launch a brand new advertising campaign in Colorado featuring a never-before-seen TV commercial.

FanDuel will launch a brand new advertising campaign in Colorado featuring a never-before-seen TV commercial. FanDuel Group’s Account and Wallet Technology: FanDuel Group developed its own account and wallet technology in-house that is the backbone of the new operating system on the FanDuel Sportsbook app in Colorado. The FanDuel Sportsbook now connects to FanDuel’s popular fantasy sports app, so customers can use fantasy sports and sportsbook winnings interchangeably.

In addition, the FanDuel Sportsbook offers a range of payment options, safe and secure banking, lightning fast payouts usually within twenty four hours, a Cash Out early feature, 24/7 customer service, and in-game wagering allowing users to bet on live games as they’re being played. FanDuel utilizes its proprietary risk and trading technology that leverages the IGT PlaySports platform. The FanDuel Sportsbook also has account protections in place and a global reputation for responsible wagering.

Sports fans in Colorado can download the FanDuel Sportsbook app today on iOS and Android or visit https://co.sportsbook.fanduel.com/sports. For more on the FanDuel Sportsbook and sports betting content, follow @FDSportsbook on Twitter.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. owns and manages seven casinos, two casinos in Rhode Island, one in Mississippi, one in Delaware, and three casinos as well as a horse racetrack that has 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE), Golden Gates Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Golden Gulch Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Mardi Gras Casino (Black Hawk, CO) and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). Its casinos range in size from 695 slots and 17 table games combined for Colorado facilities to properties with over 4,100 slots, 125 table games and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TRWH.”

About Golden Gates Casino Black Hawk

Golden Gates Casino is located in the heart of Black Hawk, CO. It is in close proximity to two sister gaming establishments: Golden Gulch Casino and Mardi Gras Casino. The trio of casinos is owned and operated by Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc, which acquired the properties in early 2020. In addition to its poker room, Golden Gates Casino offers a variety of table games and slots and boasts a 700-spot parking garage complete with free valet parking. Golden Gates is known for its active poker scene, operating the largest poker room in Black Hawk with nearly 20 tables and is home to the Colorado Poker Championship and the Heartland Poker Tour, two events with an approximate combined prize pool of nearly $1.25 million. Golden Gates Casino is open to players 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit www.goldenmardigras.com.