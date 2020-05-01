CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, EmergingEd announced its partnership with Loyola Marymount University Extension to deliver online courses in highly sought-after digital skills. These courses leverage EmergingEd's expertise in delivering high-impact content developed by industry leaders and bring engaging and high-quality online learning in blockchain to the LMU Extension community.

The initial courses offered through this partnership will be Blockchain Foundations and Frameworks, Blockchain and Industry and Blockchain Cases. These eight-week courses provide a breadth of practical knowledge about blockchain-based business models and strategies, as well as significant trends and technologies currently used in blockchain initiatives. Students will learn essential blockchain terminology, evaluate various business models to choose the correct blockchain strategy for their organization, and apply lessons learned from notable organizations to execute a blockchain initiative successfully.

The EmergingEd blockchain courses were designed in partnership with Eric Winer, VP of Engineering at Gemini. In his five years of building blockchain solutions at Gemini, Eric architected the world's first fully licensed and regulated cryptocurrency exchange, represented Gemini at the Litecoin Conference, and recently received a patent for an innovation in blockchain and cryptocurrency application security.

“Blockchain is currently at the forefront of business and everybody wants to be the one with the next big breakthrough. But few truly understand how to harness this technology’s potential,” said EmergingEd’s Managing Director, Lexi Zarecky. “By combining Eric’s industry expertise, EmergingEd’s cutting edge online learning platform, and Loyola Marymount’s academic reach, this partnership creates a tremendous opportunity for professionals to gain much needed expertise.”

EmergingEd offers online courses in three tech-forward disciplines including cybersecurity, blockchain and data science with plans to expand into health tech, digital marketing and design by the end of 2020. With course content developed in partnership with leading industry experts, direct access to experienced practitioners currently working in the field, and downloadable, high-impact resources that learners can immediately use on the job, EmergingEd provides an unparalleled online experience for today’s professionals who are looking to advance in their current roles or use this period of time to prepare for a career change.

Enrollment is now available for Blockchain Foundations and Frameworks, Blockchain and Industry and Blockchain Cases, and the first session of classes will begin on May 4. There are no prerequisites or degree requirements for this course. For more information, visit emerginged.com/schools/loyola-marymount.

About EmergingEd

EmergingEd is a leader in online skills training and delivers expert-driven, high impact courses in some of the most in-demand professional development areas to help individuals stay ahead of the curve and meet changing workforce demands. EmergingEd partners with industry leaders at the forefront of their fields -- renowned faculty and chairs of academic programs, sought-after consultants, authors and researchers -- from leading companies like FireEye, Gemini and HP to design and create a portfolio of online courses that teach the most sought-after skills in the most in-demand emerging technology fields. To learn more about EmergingEd's cutting-edge online learning platform and for more information, visit emerginged.com. EmergingEd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Everspring, Inc. (www.everspringpartners.com), a leading provider of online program support and digital enablement to top-ranked universities.

About Loyola Marymount University

Loyola Marymount University, the University of Silicon Beach, is ranked No. 64 among top national universities by U.S. News and World Report, placing LMU among the top five Jesuit universities in the country and in the top six private universities in California. Founded in 1911, LMU is a Catholic, Jesuit, and Marymount university with more than 6,500 undergraduate students and more than 3,000 graduate and law students. LMU offers 61 undergraduate majors and 55 minor programs, along with 49 master’s degree programs, three doctorate programs and 13 credential/authorization programs. LMU’s intercollegiate athletics teams compete in the West Coast Conference with 22 Division I and varsity sports.

LMU news and events are found at: www.lmu.edu/news.