Fifth Third Bank Provides 1.6 Million Meals to Fight Hunger Across Bank’s Footprint

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced that it has provided 1.6 million meals to help fight hunger across the Bank’s 10-state footprint and beyond. The meals are being donated to various food organizations in honor of the Bank’s annual companywide community celebration in May, centered on May 3. The date, 5/3 on the calendar, is recognized as Fifth Third Day.

“Fifth Third Day is traditionally our day of service to celebrate our customers, employees and Company by improving lives in the communities we serve,” said Greg Carmichael, Fifth Third’s chairman, president and CEO. “We are especially committed to helping those who are most in need and who are vulnerable to hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic downturn.”

The Bank has celebrated Fifth Third Day since 1991, and since 2012 has worked toward a common goal to fight hunger. For the last three years, Fifth Third has met or exceeded its goal of providing 1 million meals to those in need. The meals are provided through department donations, volunteerism efforts, and individual employee and customer donations. While this year traditional employee volunteerism will not be part of the community service during May, due to the pandemic, employees will have an opportunity to participate in various volunteerism activities later in the year, which also go towards creating meals for those who live across the Bank’s footprint. This year’s initial meals donation is being provided by Fifth Third’s Community and Economic Development team.

According to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, one in nine Americans live with hunger. The organization estimates that an additional 17.1 million people could face hunger in the next six months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has reported a 98% increase in demand at its food banks.

“There are families in our communities who lack food on a daily basis,” said Shawn Niehaus, senior vice president, director of retail financial centers and executive sponsor for Fifth Third Day. “We are honored to help support those who are in need as part of our commitment to the community.”

For more on Fifth Third Bank’s commitment to the community, including details on the Bank’s $32 billion, five-year Community Commitment, visit www.53.com/commitment.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2020, Fifth Third had $185 billion in assets and operated 1,123 full-service banking centers and 2,464 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2020, had $374 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $42 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.