Revance and Mylan Biosimilar to BOTOX® Program Decision to Extend Beyond April 30, 2020

NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI), today announced that it is continuing discussions with Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) regarding whether or not Mylan plans to move forward with the biosimilar to BOTOX® program. As previously disclosed, the expected decision date for Mylan is the later of April 30, 2020 or thirty days from the date that Revance provides Mylan with certain deliverables regarding the program. Revance will issue an update on the path forward for the program once Mylan’s decision has been reached.

Mylan and Revance originally signed a collaboration and license agreement in February 2018 for the development and regulatory approval of a biosimilar to BOTOX®, to be followed with commercialization by Mylan in the U.S., Europe and applicable markets throughout the rest of the world. The agreement included an upfront payment of $25 million to Revance.

In September 2019, the companies amended their agreement to include an additional one-time payment of $5 million to Revance in exchange for an extended decision period for Mylan to agree to move forward with a development program. Since that time, Revance has carried out additional characterization work and analysis for the benefit of the program.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval in 2020. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow’s feet, as well as in three therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia, adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. Beyond DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance gained exclusive rights to commercialize TEOXANE SA’s Resilient Hyaluronic Acid® (RHA®) line of fillers in the U.S., the first and only range of FDA-approved dermal fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds. Revance has also begun development of a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

