J.B. Hunt Launches New Electronic Bill of Lading Feature to Support Social Distancing During Deliveries

LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ:JBHT) one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today a new electronic bill of lading (eBOL) feature that will enable businesses and carriers to digitally sign BOLs, further reducing contact during the delivery process.

“ The current environment is challenging every aspect of the supply chain, from securing capacity to completing deliveries,” said Shelley Simpson, executive vice president, chief commercial officer, and president of highway services at J.B. Hunt. “ This new electronic bill of lading feature offers simplicity, efficiency, and most importantly, a safer option for drivers and front-line employees to sign load documents.”

The new electronic BOL feature is easy to use and provides safer interactions between truck drivers and onsite personnel at customer locations by reducing or eliminating the exchange of paper documents. Using Carrier 360 or the J.B. Hunt Drive app, drivers are able to securely send the eBOL to customers for electronic confirmation and signature. A signed proof of delivery is then emailed to the customer.

In addition to electronic bill of lading, J.B. Hunt has taken several precautions in response to COVID-19. The company has issued a work-from-home directive for employees whose on-site presence is not required to perform their work. J.B. Hunt has also established internal protocols around travel restrictions, self-quarantining, social distancing, and other safety precautions. The company is providing employees with hand sanitizer and gloves and established an emergency COVID-19 paid time off policy for employees who are unable to work due to the illness or quarantine.

