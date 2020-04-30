Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches Virtual Dental Care Program to Enhance Patient Access to Oral Health Services During COVID-19 Pandemic

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an effort to provide consumers with enhanced access to oral care during the COVID-19 crisis, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine (Anthem) today announced the launch of a virtual dental care program with partner, The TeleDentists®. Providing access to affordable services is part of Anthem’s continuing commitment to meet a person’s whole health needs, while providing safe, remote-care during this pandemic.

Through its partnership with The TeleDentists® – an in-network provider of virtual dental services from board-licensed dentists – Anthem is offering consumers convenient, timely access to dental care that is available 24/7, 365 days a year in the event of an emergency, with virtual exams covered at 100 percent with no deductibles, copays, paperwork or claims to file through June 30, 2020. While encouraging members to seek care from their primary care dentist, The TeleDentists® offers consumers an alternative to emergency room or urgent care center visits, which can often cost between $400 and $1,000.

“Teledentistry matters now more than ever, so this is a great time for Anthem to expand its virtual oral care offering,” said Scott Towers, President, Dental and Vision Business at Anthem. “Millions of Americans have been asked to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, but many still need access to dental care from dentists. Helping consumers get that care is our number one priority, and through this partnership with The TeleDentists®, we’re proud to offer a teledentistry option that is convenient, safe and affordable.”

This online and mobile-enabled care is compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and requires no travel or appointments, offering consumers privacy and security while helping them stay home and flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Members can access teledentistry services through Anthem’s provider finder and linking to The TeleDentists® website where they’ll be asked to answer a few health history questions before being placed in a virtual waiting room. In as little as 10 minutes, consumers can then meet with board-licensed dentists who will assess their needs and recommend care options, such as prescribing medication to local pharmacies or referring them to local dentists.

